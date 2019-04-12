‘RHONJ’ Season 10: Cast Members Head To Jamaica For Group Trip

Who was included?

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, is heading to Jamaica to celebrate Aydin’s 40th birthday.

Amid filming on the series’ upcoming 10th season, Page Six confirmed the news with readers on April 11 and reported that Season 9 “friend” Danielle Staub would not be joining the other women during their vacation.

The outlet also noted that Gorga, who recently celebrated her own 40th birthday in New York City, was a fan of the island and enjoyed an over-the-top vacation with 45 family members in honor of her mother’s 70th birthday. According to the report, the group stayed at the Iberostar Rose Hall Suites and rang up a $20,000 bill.

Although it is unclear how much the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast’s trip will cost, fans can expect plenty of drama from the series’ stars when the show returns to Bravo TV. After all, they more than delivered during their Season 9 cast trip. As fans will recall, the ladies engaged in screaming matches throughout their tropical getaway and didn’t hesitate to air their grievances towards one another in Bimini, Bahamas, where Staub was marrying her now-ex-husband, Marty Caffrey.

While filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wasn’t expected to begin until later this year, Bravo TV producers reportedly chose to move the filming start date up in an effort to capture Joe Giudice’s deportation drama for the upcoming episodes.

“Producers want to make sure that they have everything about Joe Giudice’s deportation situation on camera for maximum drama,” a source told Radar Online in February. “The Bravo cameras are going to get all of the emotions from Teresa and the girls about whatever happens.”

“If Joe gets kicked out, if he stays, if she files for divorce, they want to make sure they don’t miss anything so they’re not delaying production at all,” the source added.

According to the report, all of the ladies from Season 9 have been asked back, and when it comes to potential additions, the source said there were no plans to bring new cast members to the show. As for Staub’s role on the show, that is not yet clear.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV later this year, but a premiere date for the new episodes has not yet been set.