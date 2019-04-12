‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Reunion Spoilers

An inside scoop on the drama that went down at the reunion.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds cast just finished taping the reunion special which will air next month on MTV. A large chunk of the cast traveled to London to shoot the special, likely to ensure most of the UK cast members could make it as well. According to The Challenge’s Vevmo page, the reunion was hosted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Olympian Lolo Jones.

A few cast members did not make the taping likely because they were eliminated earlier in the show. Chris “CT” Tamburello, Julia Nolan, Liz Nolan, Natalie Negrotti, JP Andrade, Chase McNary, Ashley Mitchell, Alan Valdez, and Shaleen Sutherland were all absent from the reunion. Despite being eliminated second, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and partner Morgan Willett attended the taping.

According to the spoiler page, plenty of drama went down at the reunion which editors of the show will have a tough time cutting down into an episode or two. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed at the reunion that Mattie Lynn Breaux quit during the final after she felt she couldn’t win. Georgia Harrison also had to leave the final for medical reasons.

The spoiler page reported that Leroy Garrett was upset for most of the reunion and argued with Kam Williams right out of the gate. The two debated the edit Leroy received which made him look like a jealous ex when Kam hooked up with Theo Campbell. Leroy felt the edit was not what happened at all, but Kam disagreed.

It wasn’t long before the relationship drama between Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello took center stage. Since filming for War of the Worlds wrapped, Paulie and Cara split up and got back together again which played out in the tabloids and social media. Many cast members have had their opinion about the duo, which also aired at the reunion.

Bananas allegedly revealed that Cara came to him after splitting with Paulie and told him that he had been right about the Ex on the Beach star all along. This caused an issue between the 1st Look host and Big Brother alum on stage. The spoiler page noted that Paulie looked rather annoyed and irritated throughout the entire taping.

The drama between Bananas and Zach Nichols also played out on during filming after the friends basically broke up during the season. Bananas accused Zach of working with Wes Bergmann while the show was filming, which ultimately led to Bananas being sent home second. Zach denied these allegations, which he stuck to during the reunion taping.

It then came out that Bananas’ agent made an arrangement with Zach prior to filming that if Johnny was called into an elimination, he would call out Zach who would throw the competition. This plan almost followed through as the friends went against one another on the Killing Floor, but Zach ended up beating Johnny ultimately sending him home. Zach confirmed he was a part of the plan, but didn’t reveal why things ended up the way that they did.

Nany Gonzalez dropped a major bomb on her War of the Worlds fling, Hunter Barfield, which shocked the crowd and Hunter himself. It was revealed that Hunter had a girlfriend back home during taping which Nany was not aware of. She eventually let everyone know Hunter has a baby on the way which highly agitated the TYB member.

To see everything that plays out during the reunion check out The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night on MTV.