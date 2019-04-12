Kit Harington Reveals That He Cried In Front Of A Fan After His Last ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scene

Kit Harington has played Jon Snow for 8 seasons of Game Of Thrones and it looks like he’s having some trouble saying goodbye to the character. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, the actor revealed that he wept after he left the GOT set for the last time. Harington said that he had mentally prepared himself to say that “used to play” Jon Snow if a fan asked him about it. But when it actually happened, Harington struggled to get the words out.

“When I left the set for the final time, I was very emotional, and when a girl came up to me and asked the inevitable question, I broke down and cried, ‘I used to be!’ he said. “She backed off pretty quickly!”

Now that his time as Jon Snow has come to an end, Harington has admitted that he’s ready to add a new role to his life as he’s ready to be a dad.

“The most important job I’ll ever have is about to finish,” he said in an interview with InStyle. “Well, not the most. Hopefully, I’ll be a father.”

Harington married one of his Game Of Thrones co-stars, Rose Leslie who played Ygritte on the show. Leslie’s character died in season 4 but her relationship with Harington survived and blossomed.

“I thank the show for everything,” he added in his InStyle interview. “But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her.”

Even though the cast of the show is sworn to secrecy about the final season’s plot details, Harington has previously confessed that he revealed the ending to his wife. In what could be a preview of how fans will feel about the ending, the actor said that Leslie would not speak to him for days after he told her.

Sophie Turner has also revealed that her fiance, Joe Jonas, knows about the ending because he was on set during filming and she filled him in on the details that he missed. She told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The end of the last season saw Westeros teetering on the brink of destruction as the Night King and his army of White Walkers tore through the wall that had previously prevented them from making their attack. Harington’s character has put together an alliance with some of the realm’s key players but now that their enemy has a dragon, it seems like there’s no way that Jon Snow and the characters alongside him will succeed.

How will it all end? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The final season of Game Of Thrones premieres on Sunday, April 14 on HBO.