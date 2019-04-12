Bahamian Model Chase Carter Heats up Instagram With Sultry Lingerie Photo

Chase Carter doesn’t post a whole lots of photos on Instagram but when she does, she goes all in. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a barely-there lingerie that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 21-year-old Bahamian beauty is sitting in a leather chair while donning a two-piece lingerie consisting of a black triangle bra that puts her model figure on full display. The bra consists of a nude under layer covered with a sheer fabric that gives it an interesting texture and visual effect. In addition, the bra has a white lining that adds to its overall structure.

The former Maxim cover girl teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her frame, helping accentuate her figure, particularly her itty bitty waist, which contrasts with her wide hips and toned legs. Carter is sitting on her side while resting her right elbow on the arm of the chair to help support her upper body. She has both arms crossed in front of her stomach as she shoots an intense gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

She appears to be wearing just a touch of makeup on her eyes, and some gloss that adds extra plumpness to her lips, maintaining an overall natural look. Her normally blonde hair looks darker in the photo, which she addressed in the caption. She is wearing it swept to the side and down as it gently falls onto her shoulders and back.

The post, which Carter shared with her 438,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,000 likes and over 170 comments within a couple of days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Yes! Come to the dark side,” one user wrote referring to her hair, adding a dark-haired female emoji and a black heart.

“Such a babe,” another one chimed in.

As Page Six recently noted, Carter is preparing for her first-ever New York City Marathon later this year, which means her lifestyle a bit.

“If you have a swim shoot coming up, you obviously go down on the sugar, the carbs, whatever it might be. With the marathon, I don’t think I’ve ever eaten so much in my life,” she told Page Six.