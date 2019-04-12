Ariana Grande Dons A Sparkly Bra In Latest Instagram Post

Ariana Grande is taking a break from her Sweetener tour to show off some skin to her fans.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, shared an Instagram snap on Friday of herself sitting outside. According to Grande’s tag, her tour photographer Alfredo Flores took the snap, which shows her posing to show her profile. Grande was wearing a sequined bra with a pink, fuzzy jacket and a super long ponytail. Grande teased her upcoming Coachella performance in the caption, which she will headline during the festival’s two nights. The photo was shared with Grande’s 150 million followers and received more than 790,000 likes. Grande also received more than 9,000 comments stating how much they enjoyed the “Monopoly” singer’s look.

“Beautiful inside and out,” one fan commented.

“It will be UNFORGETTABLE and BREATHTAKING. we are ready and proud of you. and we are here for you. always. ilysm,” another commenter chimed.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer has been taking some time to herself in between practicing for her performance. She shared on Instagram a video of herself dancing to Nsync’s “Tearing up my heart” on Thursday as she wore an orange bralette. Grande referred to the music as “the best medicine” for her as she posted a clip of the choreography.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Grande’s latest posts are making fans wonder if the Indio Valley, California performance will have NSync involved in some way. The former Victorious star has been posting videos of the ’90s boy band’s older performances on Instagram and Twitter, which has caused fans to suspect they may make an appearance during her set. In one post, Grande also showed footage of herself at one of the group’s concerts. Many members of the “Arianators” have shared their suspicions on Twitter about a possible reunion for the group, per Us Weekly.

“If Ariana will bring out nsync during her Coachella performance.. consider me dead,” one fan tweeted.

“Calling it right now *nsync makes an appearance in ariana’s coachella set,” another fan tweeted, per Us.

While no members of the “Bye Bye Bye” band have confirmed that they will share the stage with Grande during Coachella, the “7 Rings” singer’s manager Scooter Braun did tweet that fans “have no idea what’s coming” during the music festival. NSync was formed in 1995 by Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Fitzpatrick. According to Us, the band released three studio albums, including the record-breaking No Strings Attached, before splitting up in 2002. The singers have only performed together once since they broke up at the MTV Video Music Awards to celebrate Justin Timberlake in 2013.