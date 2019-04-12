Chanel West Coast Dishes On ‘Creeps’ Who Hit Up Her DM’s With Crazy And NSFW Messages

Chanel West Coast is opening up about a number of different topics in a new tell-all interview — including some of the downfalls that come along with fame.

The model has already amassed a huge following on social media with over 3 million fans on Instagram alone and as fans know, Chanel usually uses the platform to post sultry photos of herself, baring it all for the cameras. And while most of her fans are very supportive and nice about the sultry images, there are a few that cross the line.

Chanel tells The Hollywood Life that there are a ton of “creeps” who sneak into her her DMs on a regular basis. In a lot of the messages, Chanel says she’s seen some “crazy sh**” and there was one point where she actually stopped reading messages because of the NSFW things that people were saying to her.

“The couple first times I did, there were so many nasty messages. A bunch of guys just saying crazy sh**.”

Now, she does read the messages but for a good reason, she says.

“I have to check them all, because I also have fans and I also have a lot of people who say nice things and post about my music,” the model explains. “So, I have to unfortunately go through a sh-t ton of horrible messages to find the good ways.”

And while she is obviously not going to be dating anyone from her DM’s anytime soon, she did reveal that she is currently in a relationship though she’s keeping the deets under wraps for the time being. West Coast told the publication that she doesn’t really like to talk about her dating life because she doesn’t really know what the future holds for the relationship.

“If I have to break up with whoever it is that I’m talking about next week, then it’s embarrassing.”

Though she didn’t name any specific names, she did say that she’s looking for a partner who has goals and is motivated to succeed in their lives. Luckily, those are the traits that she said she’s found in her current beau — even though she won’t reveal who he is.

West Coast is known for posing for sultry images on her account and she tells The Hollywood Life that she tries to eat healthy to maintain her amazing body. Not only that, but Chanel told the publication that knows how to take photos at the perfect angle and what looks good on her curvy body and what doesn’t — which helps to make the picture even better.

And though she pushes the envelope in some images, she did share that she would “definitely would never do any pictures fully nude.”