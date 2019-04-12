Australian Instagram Model Madi Edwards Is All Smiles In Revealing Bikini

Madi Edwards couldn’t contain her smile in the latest viral Instagram snap from the Australian model, and her fans couldn’t contain their excitement over her amazing bikini body.

The 23-year-old Brisbane native took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a very revealing bikini while enjoying the fall weather in her home city. The picture garnered some huge interest from her fans, attracting thousands of likes and compliments for her amazing physique.

“Stop being so fricken CUTE,” commented fellow Instagram model Karin Irby.

“Actual dream,” another commented.

Edwards has built quite a stature on a site filled with skin-baring models, climbing past two-thirds of a million followers this week and attracting some major endorsement deals. The Australian model has even launched her own clothing line — one that was featured in Friday’s viral post — and grown quite a following already.

As Edwards told Husskie in an interview last year, she decided to launch the Marli line after modeling for five years and yearning to create something of her own. Edwards said she also wanted to be able to inspire other people the way she was inspired by some of the top designers she was able to work with during her modeling career.

With the label getting off the ground and attracting attention, Edwards said it just felt like the right fit.

“I’ve always loved and appreciated fashion design – the hard work and creativity that goes into it! Especially from working so long in the fashion industry, I’ve grown and learnt a lot with brands and on the shoots I’ve worked on as a model,” she told the site. “I’ve also come to appreciate that fashion is more than just the product – every brand has different values, target markets and creative interests.”

Edwards said she worked closely with her “amazing team” to come up with the designs, and she has a hand in every part of the process, from fabric selections to branding. She takes a firsthand role in much of the marketing, often using her own incredible physique to show off her designs. That has helped bring the brand to an audience nearing 1 million followers.

There is another important connection for Edwards — all of the swimsuits are also designed and manufactured Down Under, which is a point of pride for the Australia native.

More pictures of Madi Edwards — including plenty of shots from her Marli line — can be seen on her Instagram page.