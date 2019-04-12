The Rock Pumps Iron, Drips Head Sweat In Unreal Instagram Video

If anyone defies the boundaries of the human body, it’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Muscles are this man’s domain.

On April 12, 2019, The Rock took to Instagram to share a workout video with his 138 million followers. The former wrestler, and now actor, TV host, and Under Armour spokesperson isn’t taking a day off. The April 12 video shows Johnson getting his “killer workouts” in his current Hawaii location. The phrase couldn’t be more fitting.

Bicep curls seem to be Johnson’s focus. With gargantuan bulges forming every rep, there’s no doubt why this fitness icon is so worshipped. As per the accompanying caption, Johnson is letting “the blood flow.” Something else is flowing, though: sweat. As beads of perspiration drip from Johnson’s head, it’s crystal clear that this guy goes all in. The video’s audio presents a man who works out to music, but it’s the regular grunts that take center stage. Well, that and a little humor.

For a man whose net worth sits at an estimated $220 million, per Men’s Health, Johnson’s choice of clothing is interesting. “Rent’s due” forms the white print on his otherwise black Under Armour tank. It’s been a fair few decades since this guy was unable to make the rent.

Hard times haven’t been forgotten by the Baywatch star, though. People quotes a social media caption from Johnson reflecting on his youth.

“As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ’87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat.”

Ultimately though, The Rock isn’t just about the muscles and protein intakes. While his Instagram regularly hosts “soosh train” sushi feasts and late-night “cheat” foods, the feed is as much about fitness as it is family. In 2018, Johnson welcomed his third child.

Dwayne Johnson’s April 12 caption doesn’t center around his three girls, though. Stating that he works across the globe, Johnson acknowledges how “good” it is to “come back home.” The video was viewed over 646,000 times within 45 minutes of being posted. Comments range from calling Johnson a “monster,” to questioning the temperature in the video’s gym.

As one of the most-followed people on Instagram, The Rock’s popularity is only topped by a few celebrities. Selena Gomez has 148 million followers. Ariana Grande now takes top slot for the most-followed woman with 150 million. For a man in his mid-40s, 138 million isn’t bad. Johnson’s April 12 video comes shortly after a touching update showing a visit to his grandparents’ grave.