‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed For Season 10 At CBS, Tom Selleck Returning

Fans of the law-upholding Reagan family from the hit television series Blue Bloods can breathe a sigh of relief — the show has been renewed for the 2019 to 2020 season. CBS revealed the happy news on Friday, April 12.

“Blue Bloods has been a Top 10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” said the president of CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, via a statement, reported Variety.

“On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting, and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom [Selleck] will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

Selleck plays the pivotal patriarch, Frank, of the New York City-based Reagan clan. He is also the NYPD’s police commissioner, and chief boss of his two sons — Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), a detective, and Jamie, a sergeant. Meanwhile, his daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is the city’s Assistant District Attorney. The drama also features Frank’s father, Henry (Len Cariou); Erin’s daughter, Nicky (Sami Gayle); Danny’s work partner, Maria (Marisa Ramirez); and Jamie’s fiancée, Eddie (Vanessa Ray).

Selleck signed a new, one-year deal to remain on the series, noted Deadline. The other main stars are currently negotiating their contracts, but all are expected to return for Season 10.

Ahead of the current season, Selleck talked to Parade about his complicated character.

“Look, Frank’s flawed. I’ve worked very hard to make him flawed because he’s not easy to work for,” said the 74-year-old actor.

“He takes things out on his people and his family sometimes, and yet people like him. That’s the best kind of character to play. He tries to do the right thing. There aren’t a lot of good, strong, examples of patriarchs trying to do the right thing on television.”

Blue Bloods debuted on TV on September 24, 2010, and is now in its ninth season. It is the eighth most-watched program on broadcast TV, and the No. 1 drama on CBS’ digital platforms, including CBS All Access. The upcoming Season 10, which will launch in the fall, will feature the 200th episode of the show.

ITS NOW AN EVEN HAPPIER #BLUEBLOODS FRIDAY!!!! ITS OFFICIAL — #BLUEBLOODSSEASON10 IS ON THE WAY! ???? Congrats to the cast and crew! pic.twitter.com/OvR4biHK13 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 12, 2019

CBS previously announced renewals for several of its programs, including Criminal Minds, FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., Mom, NCIS, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon.

Catch Blue Bloods on Friday nights at 10 p.m. on CBS.