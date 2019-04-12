‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Rocks Dangerously Short Denim Shorts For New Steamy Instagram Snap

Jasmine Sanders has been serving up some serious looks on her Instagram page as of late, and she certainly did not disappoint in her most recent post. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie debuted another festival look to her account on the social media platform that sent her fans into a frenzy.

The latest snap added to the 27-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram feed captured her striking some ferocious poses as she modeled her day one look for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, which is currently taking place in Indio, California. The blonde bombshell sizzled in a seriously NSFW ensemble that was sure to turn some heads at the highly-anticipated musical event.

Jasmine stunned in a pair of dangerously short denim booty shorts that hugged her signature curves and did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The barely-there bottoms barely grazed passed the swimsuit model’s curvy booty to show off her long, toned legs, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. As for the top half, the social media sensation rocked an itty-bitty yellow ruffle crop top that cut off just above her voluptuous bosom to display her ripped abs and enviably flat midsection.

The blue-eyed beauty added a pair of simple, strappy nude heels to give her look a bit of elevation, and sported a pair of diamond stud earrings, as well as her brightly-colored festival wrist band. Jasmine wore her signature golden locks in long box braids that were tied high on her head in a half ponytail, with a few strands of neon green peeking out for a bit of edge.

Fans of the Instagram bombshell — who is known to many by her nickname Golden Barbie — were quick to show their love for Jasmine’s festival-ready snap which, at the time of this writing, had racked up more than 5,000 likes after a mere 15 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of her 3.3 million followers took to the comments section to shower the babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said that the model was an “angel.”

“Absolutely awesome pics, gorgeous,” commented a third.

This is not the only Coachella look that Jasmine has shown off on her Instagram. Late last night, Jasmine rocked a skimpy, skintight ensemble that consisted of a black sports bra and curve-hugging black biker shorts — each embellished with shimmering rhinestones — that highlighted her dangerous curves and sent her fans wild.