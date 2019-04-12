Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Weight Loss: How Many Pounds Have They Dropped Ahead Of Their Wedding

Get the exact numbers!

Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are looking super fit as they close in on their upcoming wedding date.

According to an April 9 report from Bravo’s The Lookbook, Taylor and Cartwright appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week and during their visit to the Bravo Clubhouse, host Andy Cohen couldn’t help but take notice of how great they were each looking.

“Someone’s getting married in a couple months, because you both look really good,” Cohne commented.

“We’re on the wedding diet. It’s fun!” Cartwright replied.

Throughout the past several months, Taylor and Cartwright have been sharing tons of videos and photos from their local gym and speaking of their diet efforts online. As fans well know, the couple is dedicated to getting into great shape as they prepare to walk down the aisle in June.

As a result of Taylor and Cartwright’s strict diet and intense exercise routine, the couple has lost a combined 67 pounds, with Taylor having dropped 42 pounds and Cartwright shedding 25 pounds.

Taylor and Cartwright have been together for about four years and became engaged in June of last year. Now, as the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules winds down, the cast is preparing to assemble for the start of production on season eight, which is expected to feature Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding.

Taylor and Cartwright have not yet officially confirmed that their wedding will be filmed for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but it seems highly unlikely that the event would be left out. After all, the couple has been filming the ups and downs of their life for the past three seasons of the show and allowed the cameras to be present for their engagement last year.

Taylor has also confirmed that the wedding will not be featured as a spinoff special.

“I just want to make sure I’m in full control of my wedding,” he told Jackie Schimmel on her podcast series, The B***h Bible, via Page Six. “I’ve gone to a wedding on our show — the very first one actually — Scheana’s wedding which was very lovely but I felt it was a little bit controlled by the show … it was a little bit produced.”

Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding will take place at the end of June in Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky.

To see more of Taylor and Cartwright, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.