Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle With A Tattoo Shortly After His Funeral, Says ‘Real Love Never Dies’

Lauren London is making sure the love she shared with Nipsey Hussle continues.

The actress, 34, posted a photo on her Instagram page hours after Hussle’s, 33, funeral on Thursday. The photo shows a tattoo of the fallen rapper’s face on London’s arm. She also inked the phrase, “God will rise,” underneath. According to Page Six, the phrase was tatted on the “Last Time That I Checc’d” rapper’s eye. The post was shared with her 7.7 million followers and was met with more than 3 million likes. London assured her fans that she will never forget the man she shared a five-year relationship with.

Hussle’s (born Ermias Asghedom) funeral was held at the Los Angeles Staples Center and had approximately 21,000 attendees. London spoke on behalf of Hussle at his funeral. She discussed how the rapper encouraged his family before sending them off for the day, and referred to him as the “love of my life.” The ATL star also read aloud a text message she sent to her love back in January 2019.

“I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around, I am totally myself when I’m with you,” London wrote. “You’ve made me into more of a woman. You’ve given me an opportunity to really love a man.”

The couple began dating in 2013 and share one child together- Kross, 2. Hussle also has a daughter, Emani,9 and helped to raise London’s son with Lil Wayne, Cameron, 8.

Hussle’s funeral was live streamed on multiple networks, including Fox News, and BET. Tidal also streamed the procession online for both users and non-users. In addition to London, speakers at the Grammy-nominated rapper’s mother, father, brother and sister paid tribute to their beloved at the funeral. Celebrity speakers included Snoop Dogg, rapper YG, producer DJ Mustard and a written message from former president Barack Obama, per CNN. The funeral, which was free to California residents, also included performances from Jhene Aiko, Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton and Stevie Wonder.

The Inquisitr previously reported that shortly after Hussle’s procession, a shooting occurred. Police reportedly said shots were fired from a grey Hyundai into a crowd of fans who were attending the funeral to pay their respects. The victims were reportedly in ages ranging from 30-50 and were three black men and one black woman. One victim reportedly died from injuries sustained from the shooting.