Sofia Vergara Wows Fans With Sexy, Topless Throwback Snap

Sofia Vergara celebrated Throwback Thursday with an incredibly sexy photo post on her Instagram account.

Every once in a while, the Modern Family star will share a throwback photo from her bikini modeling days and that was the case this past week. The 46-year-old wowed fans with a sexy snapshot from her ’90s modeling days and in the throwback photo, she looks nothing short of spectacular.

In the up-close shot, Sofia wears her long, blonde dyed locks down and wet and looks stunning, even with minimal makeup. Vergara looks sun-kissed and bronze in the photo and wears a gold chained necklace that drapes over her upper body. The mother of one leaves very little to the imagination as she covers her breasts with her arms in the sultry snapshot.

Shortly after going live, the image has earned the Colombian born actress plenty of attention with over 342,000 and 2,300 comments. Many followers who commented on the post had no words and just emojis to express their thoughts on the image while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she looks. Even Paris Hilton took to the post and commented with a series of flame emojis as well as one heart-eye emoji.

“U STILL look like this,” one follower commented.

“Very nice but you look just as good now if not better,” another wrote.

“Ageless….had a crush on you when you were on Spanish TV and I don’t speak Spanish..lol…but I watched because you’re gorgeous!!! Congrats on your journey and success.”

Just last month, The Inquisitr shared that Sofia posted yet another throwback photo from her modeling days — this time in a white string bikini that left little to the imagination, clinging to her every curve. In the photo, Vergara wraps her arms around a tree and gives fans a great glimpse of her stunning figure — most notably her toned abs.

Even though she’s now 46-years-old, Vergara still has one of the best bodies in the business thanks to diet and exercise. The actress’ trainer opened up to Marie Claire about her workout regimen and shared a few secrets with fans. According to the trainer, Sofia usually works out 5-7 days a week but it balances out since she often takes time off to travel or do other things. And like many others, Sofia doesn’t like to run and her trainer says that’s perfectly fine.

“She doesn’t like to run, sometimes she’ll get on the spin bike for 15 minutes, but she prefers to walk on a high incline,” she shared before suggesting that you “walk anywhere between a six to eight percent incline, and walk at a speed where you feel a touch out of breath, but you aren’t jogging. A steep hike is challenging.”

Hard work pays dividends.