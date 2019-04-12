Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Speak Out About Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Getting Engaged

What do they think the couple's future will bring?

Which Vanderpump Rules chick will be next to debut an engagement ring?

During an April 11 interview with Life & Style magazine, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz spoke out about their thoughts on who would be next to take a big step in their relationship and suspected it would be Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark who will get engaged next.

“They haven’t been together that long but they seem like they have a pretty healthy relationship and I know they’re both pretty into that idea,” Sandoval said.

Schroeder and Clark have been dating for over a year and recently made their couple’s debut on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. Since then, viewers of the show have watched the couple go through ups and downs, including their latest down, which occurred during a cast trip.

As viewers will recall, Schroeder broke down to Clark during their trip about his partying behavior and said she didn’t want to deal with a partner who wanted to stay out until the wee hours of the morning without her. In response, Clark ensured Schroeder that he was trustworthy and pointed out that he was only wanting to party hard because he was on vacation.

Despite their hard moments on the show, Schroeder and Clark have also enjoyed a number of great moments and on social media, they appear to be more in love than ever.

“They’re in the midst of like a marathon honeymoon phase,” Schwartz agreed.

“Of course there have been a few peaks and valleys during that honeymoon phase, but she looks happier than she’s ever been and Beau is madly in love.,” Schwartz continued. “I feel like they’re a great match for each other. It’s really nice to see her so happy.”

While Schroeder and Clark aren’t engaged quite yet, Schroeder has been quite vocal about wanting to marry Clark and even told his mother on Vanderpump Rules that she hoped she would on day be her mother-in-law.

During an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live: After Show earlier this year, Schroeder told host Andy Cohen that “everything’s in the cards” for her and Clark and added that she doesn’t care about the order in which it happens. In fact, many have suspected Schroeder and Clark will start a family before they wed.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, tune into new episodes of Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.