Priyanka Chopra Flashes Some Major Leg In Skintight Pencil Skirt

Time and time again, Priyanka Chopra has proven that she’s one of the biggest style icons in Hollywood.

The new Mrs. Jonas often posts photos of herself sporting trendy and fashionable outfits on her Instagram account and most of the time, she rocks a sexy yet chic look. In her most recent post, Chopra sticks with the theme of sophisticated and sexy in a grey blazer and matching pencil skirt.

The actress tagged herself in New York City and she appears front in center in the glam shot. On top, the 36-year-old sports a grey patterned blazer that buttons up the side. The top has three-quarter length sleeves and one of the sides goes off her shoulder, showing a little bit of skin.

On the bottom, the black-haired beauty stuns in a matching skintight pencil skirt that hugs her hips and legs and has a slit up the side that exposes her gorgeous thigh. Her legs look elongated as she dons a pair of see-through and Cinderella type heels. Chopra holds a little white purse in one of her hands and completes her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

In the stunning snapshot, Chopra wears her hair slicked back in a low bun and wears a vibrant red lipstick. In just a short time of the post going live, the Bollywood star has gained a lot of attention on the snapshot with over 859,000 likes as well as over 4,000 comments and growing by the minute.

“You are a queen Priyanka! You have paved the way for so many! The interview so empowering for a lack of better work. Take a bow queen,” one follower wrote along with a series of emojis.

“Mam you are giving us new fashion trends and skills which is really AMAZING.. and btw day by day you are going to be more younger than age.”

“Everything a woman is and more. You are absolutely stunning,” another gushed.

And things seem to be going very well for Chopra and her new hubby, Nick Jonas. But earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Priyanka didn’t always think that she’d end up with the singer. The 36-year-old opened up about her relationship with the Jonas Brother frontman at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit yesterday and surprised fans when she opened up about Nick.

“I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe my fault, I judged a book by its cover,” she said of her now-husband. “When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much.”

As fans know, the pair got married in December and have been gushing over one another in interviews and on social media ever since.