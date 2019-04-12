‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Skimpy Orange Bikini

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas sure knows how to bring the heat when it comes to posting stunning snaps of herself in revealing outfits, and a photo posted to Instagram on Friday is no different. Pelas made jaws drop worldwide with a shot of herself rocking a bright orange bikini that showed off her insane physique.

For the picture, Pelas wore a neon-orange, two-piece bathing suit. The top, which clung to Pelas’ buxom chest, featured a dramatic cutout that revealed her ample cleavage. The daring ensemble gave the Maxim model’s 8.7 million followers a peek at her chiseled midsection and curvaceous hips.

The bottom half of the racy attire showed off Pelas’ gorgeously voluptuous thighs. Cut up high enough to leave very little to the imagination, the swimsuit barely covered her most delicate assets, and fans went wild over the snap.

Pelas wore her platinum locks in a long, bouncy blowout that spilled over her sun-kissed skin. She playfully ran a hand through her hair as she shot the camera a seductive look. For makeup, the Esquire model chose contouring — a favorite makeup trick used by glamour models such as herself — and a heavy sweeping of shadow and mascara to make her emerald eyes stand out. She topped the look off with some baby-pink gloss that emphasized her plump pout.

This photo is one in a long line of sizzling snaps posted by the model just this week alone. Yesterday, Pelas wowed her fans with a shot of herself wearing a mustard-yellow dress that she posted to Instagram. The low-cut garb showed off her curvy upper half, and she upped the glam-factor by choosing a bouncy blowout, with the ends curled a bit and stunning makeup.

Pelas also shared some behind the scenes footage of herself being photographed in the yellow dress to her Instagram story and showed off the different poses she used to get just the right look. She smiled sweetly for the camera, tilting her head back and forth until the photographer got just the right angle to show off the gorgeous model’s assets.

She also took to her Instagram story to share that she had gone on a hike and “killed it” with a pal. For the fun activity, she wore a skintight sports bra in black and a pair of matching leggings that showed of her curvaceous frame. She topped the laid back look by popping a baseball cap over her curly, honey-colored locks which she wore backward, showing off her playful style.

As always, fans of Pelas will be watching out for the next update from the stunning model.