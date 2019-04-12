‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Ian & Mickey Returning For Season 10

Shameless Season 10 will sorely miss Emmy Rossum’s character, Fiona. However, there will be two big returns to the cast for its milestone season, Cameron Monaghan will officially be back as Ian Gallagher, and his longtime love, Mickey Milkovich, played by Noel Fisher, will also return.

According to Deadline, Showtime officially announced the comeback of Ian and Mickey just weeks following the Shameless Season 9 finale, which featured the character of Fiona leaving the show.

During Season 9, Ian left the landscape of the storyline when he went to prison for the crimes he committed during his “gay Jesus” activism phase. He accepted his punishment and when he entered his cell he was shocked to find that his former lover, Mickey, would be his bunk mate.

Ian and Mickey have a long history. The pair first got together when they were still in high school, and they carried on a secret affair.

Ian eventually admitted his sexual orientation to his family, who were all supportive. However, Mickey’s father was not supportive at all, and when he found out about the relationship he beat on his son, and eventually forced him to marry a Russian prostitute, Svetlana.

The pair ended up back together, but Mickey was forced to go on the run, and asked Ian to come with him. Ian wanted to go, but in the end he realized that he needed to go home to his family. The pair said goodbye in a heartbreaking ending.

However, when it was revealed that the pair had reunited in prison fans were ecstatic. Now it looks like Ian will be getting out of prison in Season 10, and Mickey will be coming with him. The couple will finally get another chance to have a real relationship outside the confines of their prison cell, and fan’s couldn’t be happier about the news of the return.

Mickey is back! Noel Fisher joins Cameron Monaghan in returning for Shameless season 10 https://t.co/DnoBAdHT6H — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 12, 2019

In addition, Shameless actor, Cameron Monaghan is also thrilled to have his friend, Noel Fisher, back on the show, tweeting out a sweet welcome back message after the news of Mickey’s return broke online.

“Glad we could finally say it: Welcome back to #Shameless, @noel_fisher. Missed you, my friend.”

Noel reciprocated the sweet message with one of his own, “Likewise, brother. Good to be back,” he tweeted. The actor’s other co-star, Steve Howey, was so excited that he simply tweeted one word – “Mickey.”

In addition Fisher made a hilarious video showing himself digging out of prison to escape with only a spoon.

Fans will likely get to see Shameless Season 10 this fall.