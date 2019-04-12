Kendall Jenner Goes Gangster In Masked Instagram Update

Covering up isn’t the norm for Kendall Jenner. Her 107 million Instagram followers are accustomed to minimalist clothing, plenty of skin, and the tongue-in-cheek attitude that’s become Kendall’s trademark.

April 12, 2109 is showing a different side to the supermodel. A grainy photo shows Kendall from the chest up. Her piercing gaze is looking right down the lens of the camera. Most noticeable, however, is her bizarre choice of facial accessory – Kendall’s face appears to be mostly covered by a medical mask. In the background, a West Coast sunset shows tall palms, grass, and another celebrity face. Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin is behind Kendall.

Large green text across the photo points towards Zaza World Radio, as does Kendall’s caption. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is encouraging fans to “tune in.” Apparently, there’s a lot to listen to. Louis Vuitton’s Menswear creative director, Virgil Abloh is mentioned. Likewise, Compton-based artist, Buddy and rising star, Jaden Smith. Fashion pundits will likely know that Jaden has been the face of Louis Vuitton. Apple Music and Beats 1 are also acknowledged.

“Are you going to Coachella?”

Fan responses are decidedly music-centric. Jenner herself is a regular face at the music festival.

“Mask gang”

Another opts for commenting on Kendall’s gangster vibe.

Promotion via social media is something this girl knows all too well. On April 10, Kendall took to Instagram with a #ad to endorse Formawell Beauty’s hair products. This comes following a controversial set of promotional pictures for Proactiv – a Twitter “war” ensued as a result, The Huffington Post reports.

By and large though, Kendall’s Instagram posts come with one aim. To showcase this model’s long limbs, enviable curves, and much-envied facial features. As the highest-paid supermodel in the world, per Forbes, Kendall has gone from being “just another Kardashian,” to a bonafide icon. 2019 alone sees Kendall as the face of La Perla, Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Tiffany & Co. Kendall is considered a style queen both on and off the runway, although her looks aren’t conventional.

Kendall’s April 12 update might not be sending fans the bikini posts they’re accustomed to, but it’s achieving something else. Namely, earmarking Kendall as a free-spirited music lover who gets involved in the industry.

Kendall is, of course, linked to high-profile music stars via her immediate family. Her sister, Kylie Jenner is dating Astroworld rapper, Travis Scott. Her half-sister, Kim Kardashian is married to rapper and producer, Kanye West. Kendall herself has been in a relationship with A$AP Rocky.

April 12 isn’t about the exes, though. It’s a fresh-faced and admittedly gangster-esque Kendall throwing her fans yet another curveball.