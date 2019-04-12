Kris Jenner Shares Adorable Snap Of True Thompson As Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter Celebrates First Birthday

Kris Jenner is a proud, proud grandma.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Instagram to share a series of super adorable photos of her granddaughter True Thompson to celebrate the infant’s first birthday. The photos show baby True, who’s the one-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson, in a series of cute looks, ranging from a little pig costume to a gorgeous unicorn outfit.

Some of the snaps feature the toddler by herself, while in others she’s seen posing with Kris and other family members. In one particularly heart-melting picture, Kris, Khloe, and True all stick out their tongues while enjoying themselves in a pool during a family vacation. The 63-year-old wished her baby granddaughter a happy first birthday, and called her “the most precious gift.”

Khloe also took to her Instagram stories to share a series of videos showcasing the birthday girl’s gifts, as well as lots of photos depicting her baby’s growth — from the day she was born to their most recent family photos and exclusive glimpses of True’s first birthday, including lots of cakes featuring photos of both daughter and mother. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also posted a message on her Instagram stories that read, “My baby is 1 today. Where does the time go?” along with a sad face emoji.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Khloe is feeling extremely nervous as she doesn’t know whether Tristan will attend their daughter’s birthday bash. According to The Inquisitr, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was invited to the party, but it’s still unclear whether he will show up or not. As fans of the family will know, the former couple recently broke up following yet another cheating scandal involving Tristan and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. And now, Khloe is afraid that her ex flame will ruin their daughter’s first bday.

“Khloe fears Tristan may somehow ruin True’s first birthday. Watching her little girl grow up so fast is already causing a lot of anxiety for Khloe, and adding Tristan into the picture is only making things worse,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Khloe has no idea if he will show up, even though he said he would be there. This day is supposed to be about True, and Khloe is a nervous wreck over how she or her protective family will handle Tristan’s presence at the party if he decides to show up. Khloe is bracing for the worst while hoping for the best,” the source added.