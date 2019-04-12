Peggy Carter Will Be Captain America In First Episode Of Disney+ Animated Series ‘What If’

The recent Disney+ event saw many confirmations, announcements, and glimpses into the newest streaming platform from Disney. One of the most interesting pieces of news is the confirmation of a What If animated series on Disney+ that will reimagine certain events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) history, and how it would affect everything else, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

What If was a classic comic book series that showed one-off storylines that featured a reimagined world where key moments in comics history had been altered and then extrapolated to see how it would affect everything else in that universe. Some of the biggest storylines featured in the What If series, as outlined by Screen Rant, showcases possibilities like, ‘what if Spider-Man never became a crimefighter?’ This idea could be adapted for the MCU with such potential stories such as one where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) receives Mjolnir instead of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), or many other possibilities.

THR also reports that the first episode for the new animated series will take a look into how events would play out if Peggy Carter (Haley Atwell) were to take the super serum instead of the scrawny Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) which made him into the brawny Captain America.

The report also details that Rogers would still eventually end up joining the war, due to his strength of character and righteous moral code. However, he would do so in a suit of armor built for him by Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr) father Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper). Not much else is known about the series, except the fact that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did at one time confirm that the original actors within the MCU would be lending their voices to these alternate animated versions for the What If series.

While many new original live-action shows of Marvel Studios characters have been announced, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the What If series is the first animated series announced. Feige discussed the tone of the live-action shows on Disney+ and their quality, as per Slash Film.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios and we’re taking advantage of the freedom offered by Disney+, exploring the MCU and our favorite characters over multiple episodes. “

While the live-action shows will be similar in quality to the films, it remains to see just what style of animation style will be used for the What If series.

Disney+ launches on November 12 in North America.