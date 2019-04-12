Beyonce and Jay-Z Discretely Attended Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service

Even though they are two of the biggest stars in the world, Beyonce and Jay-Z managed to discretely attend rapper Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service on Thursday, April, 11. As Hollywood Life notes, a Beyonce fan page posted a screenshot from the memorial where you can see the couple in the midst of the crowd that had gathered at the Staples Center to celebrate Nipsey’s life.

Jay Z was a friend to the slain rapper. He penned a tribute to Nipsey which appeared in the memorial service’s program.

“‘Top of the top,’ this is how Nip always greeted me in the morning as if he was reminding me that he was steadfastly holding on to the top of the top of his own life string and destiny,” he wrote. “The outpouring of admiration is testimony to the love and respect you’ve farmed. Sleep well King.”

According to The Source, Nipsey was scheduled to meet with the LAPD alongside representatives from Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation. The meeting was set up to discuss ways that LA communities could work with police to peacefully address gang violence.

Nipsey had a history of being involved with the Rollin 60s an affiliate of the Crips. But he had put that violent lifestyle behind him to focus on his rap career and community activism.

Several music industry luminaries also attended the memorial service including Snoop Dogg who took to the stage to share his personal memories of Nipsey. During his tribute, Snoop recalled that when he was first trying to make a name for himself in rap, Nipsey’s approach to his career was different from the typical wannabe rapper. Instead of asking for a deal, Snoop said that Nipsey just asked for him to listen to his music. When he finally gave the CD a chance, he realized that he had talent. The two ended up making music together and developed a friendship.

Snoop also lauded Nipsey for making music with members of rival gangs like YG and called him a peace advocate

“For God so loved the world, that he gave us a good crip, in the late great neighborhood Nip. Rest In Peace,” the “Gin And Juice” rapper said at the end of his remarks.

Nipsey Hussle’s parents, siblings also paid tribute to him. His girlfriend Lauren London spoke as well revealing touching aspects of their personal relationship like the fact that he would burn sage before his children left the house so that their days would be filled with positive energy.

Lauren has since revealed that she has had Nipsey’s face tattoed on he forearm to memorialize him.

“Real Love Never Dies,” she wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram. “When you see me, you will always see him.”