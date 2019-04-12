Carrie Underwood ‘Cried’ Her Way Through ‘Breakthrough’ Movie

The country star said that 'it's such an inspiring movie.'

Before Carrie Underwood agreed to let her anthemic single “Love Wins” be featured in Breakthrough, which will be officially released on April 17, she wanted to watch the movie first. And according to PopCulture, the movie made Underwood cry throughout, and she agreed to let her song be a part of it.

“I was approached about being a part of the Breakthrough movie and having a song in the movie a while back ago, and we’re on the road doing album promo,” she said.

“They sent us the movie to watch ’cause I definitely wanted to get to see it before I could say ‘Yes, I want to be a part of that.’ The second it was over, I said, ‘Yes. I want to be a part of this.’ It’s such an inspiring movie.”

The movie stars Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace and, according to Underwood, is a film that is relatable to everybody “in some way or another.”

“I cried my way through it.”

Underwood said that she started crying about 10 minutes into the movie, and added that she is always happy to contribute to things that inspire people.

Although Underwood wasn’t aware that her song would be used in the movie when she wrote it with Brett James and David Garcia, she claims that it has a message — one that people need a reminder that they need to love each other — that she wanted to share to people around the world. The 36-year-old said that the song is a hopeful one that aims to remind others that people are “inherently good,” and that differences between people don’t make others bad.

As The Inquisitr reported, Underwood is currently preparing for her upcoming “Cry Pretty Tour 360” in the United States on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tour takes the singer around the country until the end of October, with a few United Kingdom dates in the middle. She hits the road with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, two female acts that the “Love Wins” singer says she chose based on their talent — not gender. The acts will accompany her during the U.S. leg of the tour.

Underwood returned to work earlier this April after she took some time off to give birth to her second child, Jacob Bryan. The singer and her husband Mike Fisher have recently taken to social media to document both their newborn and 4-year-old son Isaiah as they grow up, including one photo of Isaiah sneaking out of bed.