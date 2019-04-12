Hilaria Baldwin Shares How She Is ‘Coping With Loss’ After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is keeping her loved ones, fans, and friends in the loop following her heartbreaking miscarriage last week. The yogi confirmed the sad news after a doctor’s visit on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to reveal that no heartbeat was found in her latest scan. On Friday afternoon, Baldwin shared on the social media site how she is coping with the loss, according to E! News.

The 35-year-old author shared a three-years-old photo of herself sitting poolside with her son, Rafael, an infant at the time, while her daughter, Carmen, then 2, played in the water. Wearing a black bikini, Baldwin smiled down at Rafael as he smiled at the camera in his blue rash guards. The mother of four revealed in the caption that she had been 5-6 months pregnant with her son Leonardo when the photo was captured.

“In coping with loss or a difficult time, it is important to be present for your emotions and process, but also keep an eye on perspective and joyful moments,” Baldwin captioned the photo, noting that it was taken on April 12 three years ago.

She continued on to say that she and her children were “peaceful, happy, and full of love” in that moment. In sad times such as this, Baldwin added that she likes to look back on these memories.

“When I get sad, I like to remind myself that sadness passes like a season. I like to look at my blessings, my happiness, and always remembering that I have so many more good times to look forward to,” Baldwin said. “It is a balance of sitting with grief, as we don’t want to shove it away and not address it…but also not let it cloud how wonderful life is.”

She concluded her message by encouraging fans who are also struggling with loss to reach out in the comments, because they have all built such a “lovely community.”

The photo garnered 25,000 likes and over 500 comments. Many fans showered the actress with love and support, while others shared their own miscarriage stories to show that she is not alone.

On Tuesday, Baldwin revealed why she had chosen to speak out about her miscarriage when she first realized she may have suffered from one last week. She explained on Today with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that sharing the experience makes it much less scary. In addition, she wanted to encourage other women to share their stories without self-blame.

“This is not about me, this is about all of us,” she said, according to USA Today.