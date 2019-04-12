Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Is Coachella Ready In Tight See-Through Pants For New Instagram Snap

Week one of the highly-anticipated Coachella Music and Arts Festival is here, and Romee Strijd is more than ready. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a shot of her sexy ensemble for the first day of the event to her widely-followed Instagram account that sent her followers into a frenzy.

One of the most exciting parts of Coachella weekend is admiring all of the unique outfits that are put together for the music festival, and Romee’s certainly did not disappoint. The 23-year-old stayed on-trend with her look that flashed some serious skin, which she shared a series of three photos of to her Instagram account on Friday, April 12, just hours before the extravaganza was set to kick off.

The Dutch beauty rocked a tiny tassel sweater as the top half of her outfit, which was cropped just below her voluptuous bosom and fell down her shoulder as she smiled for the camera, showing off her bronzed skin and flat midsection. As for her bottom half, the stunner sported a pair of sexy white, see-through pants that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and perfectly hugged her curvy booty.

The only aspect of Romee’s outfit that had not been debuted in the post was her shoes, though it is safe to assume that they were equally as trendy. The model accessorized with a set of dainty rings that adorned her perfectly manicured fingers, as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings to give the look a bit of bling. The stunner wore her signature blonde tresses down in beachy waves, which cascaded over her shoulder as she gave the camera a sensual look in the third shot included in the post, and let her natural beauty shine with a minimal makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip and a shimmering highlighter.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for the first glimpse at her festival wear which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up nearly 30,000 likes after a mere 20 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of Romee’s 5.4 million followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “queen.”

“I only have one word: WOW,” a third fan commented on the snap.

Coachella looks like it will be serving as a host for a reunion of several Victoria’s Secret models, as many others have announced to their fans that they will be making an appearance at the star studded event. Along with Romee, others in attendance will be Kelly Gale, Jasmine Tookes, and Elsa Hosk, as well as many others.