‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Lifts Up Sweatshirt To Expose Famous Booty In New Instagram Video

As her massive Instagram following will know, Yanet Garcia — who has been dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl,” as previously noted by The Daily Star — is famous for her jaw-dropping physique, particularly her derriere. Late Thursday, the Mexican weather girl and model took to the popular social media platform to show herself flaunting her booty, in a video that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the clip in question, the 28-year-old bombshell is in front of a full-length mirror as she uses her phone to record her reflection. Garcia is wearing a long camo hoodie, which she lifts up in the clip to expose her full, round booty. She teamed her comfy sweatshirt with a gray thong, one that sits high on her frame, being barely visible at all in the video. In the clip, Garcia moves her lower body slightly, giving her audience a full view of her derriere and incredibly strong legs.

The social media model is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side — adding some dramatic movement — styled down in large, perfectly manicured waves. Her tresses cascade over her shoulders, falling onto her chest. Her hair is also partially covering her face, which is turned slightly downward to look at the phone. While it is hard to see, it is clear she is wearing a dark smoky eye and a generous layer of mascara.

The post, which she shared with her whopping 9.8 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 2 million times in short order, garnering about 520,000 likes and more than 8,300 comments in less than a day. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her impressive physique, and to share their admiration for her.

“Yesss girl,” one user wrote, paired with a fire emoji.

“It’s not about just the body the body is a 10% the attitude 90%” another social media fan chimed in.

Garcia often takes to her Instagram page to share fitness tips and to encourage her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle for optimum results, as The Daily Star detailed.

“Having a balance is important. I have learned to eat healthy without having a diet and being disciplined with my exercises,” she told The Daily Star. “If I don’t have time to go to the gym, I can exercise at home. Every day I do a physical activity, being disciplined is what will allow you to reach your objective.”