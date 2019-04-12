Kate Middleton’s Crown For Her Coronation Comes With A Rumored Curse

The crown Duchess Kate will wear when Prince William becomes king comes with a back story.

The monarchy is not known for acting on a whim, so just like plans are already in place for certain royal funerals, there are also plans for successions and coronations down to the last detail, including the crowns and other accessories for each event.

The Standard says that when Prince William becomes king, Kate Middleton will become the queen consort, like Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the queen mother, before her, in a coronation smaller than William’s. As part of that tradition, Duchess Kate will be crowned with Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother’s Crown, which was placed on her casket at her funeral in 2002.

Until then, Kate Middleton’s default tiara is The Lover’s Knot, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, but when the time comes for her coronation, she is trading up for hardware with a 105-carat diamond, the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

This crown is impressive, with 2,800 cushion-, rose- and brilliant-cut diamonds set in platinum, with some in a fleurs de lis pattern. Currently, it’s on display in the Tower of London’s Crown Jewels exhibition, and afterward, it won’t be seen until Duchess Kate wears it as queen consort.

The crown was designed around the Koh-i-Noor Diamond, which was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 as part of The Last Treaty of Lahore after the second Anglo-Sikh War, which leads to the rumors of the curse.

The Koh-i-Noor Diamond at the very least has a mysterious and storied history, as its ownership continues to be part of a dispute between India and Britain. The Indian government has asked for the diamond to be returned to them, but India’s solicitor-general Ranjit Kumar stated in 2016 that the diamond “cannot be said to be forcibly taken or stolen as it was given,” which the British see as a close to the matter.

The gemstone website, Hard As Rocks, says that the Koh-i-Noor Diamond, which is the “size of a hen’s egg” is cursed according to a Hindu text which dates back to 1306.

“He who owns this diamond will own the world, but will also know all

its misfortunes. Only God, or a woman, can wear it with impunity.”

Through the history of the diamond, it has been bought, stolen, gifted, lost and found, but the rumor of the curse remains.

Many have wondered if Duchess Camilla will be the next queen consort, and at this time, the answer is no, as, upon Prince Charles’ coronation, the Duchess of Cornwall will become the princess consort instead, and will be presented with another, likely smaller crown.