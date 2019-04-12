‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas’ Two-Step Approach To Winning Hope’s Heart

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is about to get rid of his squeaky clean good guy image. The talented designer is not beyond getting his hands dirty to get what he wants, even if that is another man’s wife!

It was Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) who first asked Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) to be his mother. The little boy and Hope really connected as they both tried to heal after the death of their loved ones. Hope found a child who needed love, while Douglas was only too pleased to still receive the motherly affection he so craved.

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) also noted their bond and talked to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about it. She had her own ideas about Thomas and Hope that would benefit Douglas. In turn, the dressmaker told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who was furious that Taylor could even think about her married daughter with someone else. However, Brooke warned Liam (Scott Clifton) about Taylor’s thoughts, while Ridge also made it clear to Thomas that Hope was a married woman. At the time, Thomas made it clear that he was not looking for romance. But it seems as if Thomas may have changed his mind.

Thomas feels connected to Hope when he witnesses the tenderness between her and Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/y013nr7i2U #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3DeDOe1H4h — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 4, 2019

According to Highlight Hollywood, Thomas will tell his father that he has developed some feelings for Hope. Ridge will be shocked and taken aback at the news. He does not want to facilitate Thomas breaking up a marriage even if it means that Douglas will have a mother in his life. In the meantime, it seems as if Thomas has developed a two-step approach to winning Hope’s heart.

Soap Opera Digest reports that Thomas wants to avail himself to Hope by helping to revitalize Hope For The Future, according to Twitter user Tᥲrᥲbᥱᥣᥣᥱ. HFTF was sidelined by Steffy’s fashion line last year, and Thomas knows that Hope’s line could use some help. Thomas will use his design and business knowledge to impress Hope. He also wants to spend as much time with her as possible.

Thomas also needs to get Liam out of the way. In fact, if he can get him out of the country, it would serve him even better. Thomas will make a seemingly innocent suggestion to Hope. He will point out that Liam probably misses Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) a lot. He will suggest that Liam visit Zoe and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) in Paris.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.