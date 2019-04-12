Justin Bieber’s Instagram Is Suggesting He Follows Ex Selena Gomez And His Fans Are Losing It

Justin Bieber just gave away some awkward bit of information and his followers are losing it. The singer’s Instagram is suggesting that he follows his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and fans of the former couple are decidedly freaking out.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Biebs took to his Instagram stories to post a screenshot of an account that has been sharing fake stories about him.

“Please if you are following me please report them as bullying because they are! Making up lies and saying aweful [SIC] hurtful things,” he captioned the screen grab.

However, people were quick to notice that one of the accounts the social media platform suggested he followed belong to his ex flame. Selena was not the only one, as the photo-sharing site also recommended he followed Gigi Hadid, who’s good friends with his wife Hailey Baldwin, and fellow pop star Camila Cabello.

However, the reasons behind said suggestion can be varied: as Hollywood Life points out, it may be because Justin and Selena have many mutual friends and followers, or because the “Purpose” hitmaker may still have her mobile phone contact, which he could have shared with Instagram. It can also be due to the fact that he follows some people who also follow the former Disney child star.

Regardless of the actual motive, the fact that Selena popped up as one of Justin’s friend suggestions had many fans wondering what exactly is going one. However, it is clear that the Canadian heartthrob only has eyes for his wife.

I bet 100$ if justin bieber doesn’t stalk selena gomez account every week pic.twitter.com/0j3Mp8jNxj — wass (@factsonly1000) April 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, he shared a black and white photo of the model alongside a sweet poem that read: “Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods [SIC] greatest creation. / As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true / SOULMATE.”

He also recently called out a social media follower who claimed he wasn’t in love with Hailey, and that he only married her to get back at Selena. Justin quickly slammed the bold fan, saying that he “absolutely loved and love Selena,” and that she will always have a special place in her heart, but that he is 100% in love with his model wife, and dubbed her “the best thing that has ever happened” to him.