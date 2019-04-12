The MCU’s ‘Loki’, ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Falcon And the Winter Soldier’ Confirmed For Disney+

After almost years of speculation and theories, Disney has finally revealed their own streaming platform known as Disney+ in an Investors meeting on Thursday, as detailed in Variety. Along with a horde of original content, as well a gigantic library of content from Disney, Lucas Films, Pixar and Marvel, three original properties based on a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were announced.

Disney+ has been in development for a while. With its recent acquisition of Fox, Disney has now become one of the giants of the industry, when it comes to producing content from a variety of content creators for a streaming platform, as discussed by CNBC. Disney+ has been confirmed to feature films and TV shows from the Star Wars universe, as well as Pixar movies, which also features original shorts created exclusively to premiere on the Disney+ service. The platform will even include older films from Disney’s vault, as well as new live-action and animated features.

Many MCU shows have been reported to be on Disney+, as per The Inquisitr, but three have now been confirmed by Disney during the same Investor’s meeting. The three shows confirmed are properties based on characters that audiences already know and love from the MCU.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The first series confirmed is a team up between Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany), titled WandaVision. Presumably, the show will explore the dynamic and relationship between these two characters, given that they were shown as being romantically involved in Avengers: Infinity War. There is no word on when the show will be set within the MCU, given that Vision had the Mind Stone, that gives him life, forcibly removed from him by the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin), resulting in his death at the end of Infinity War.

The other show confirmed is simply titled Loki, about the charming supporting character from the Thor movies, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) himself. Loki was also seen as being killed by Thanos in Infinity War, so it’s assumed that the series will be featured more like a prequel of Loki’s solo adventures in between his current MCU appearances.

.@twhiddleston will reprise his role as the fan favorite Loki in an upcoming #DisneyPlus series: https://t.co/GIZ06C8zE8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 12, 2019

The last and most exciting show confirmed is a seeming buddy comedy between two characters who don’t always see eye to eye, Falcon And The Winter Soldier starring Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). While the two were part of those ‘dusted’ in Infinity War, they shared amazing chemistry with one another in Captain America: Civil War, mostly snapping and being snarky to each other.

While no exact dates have been set on any of these show’s releases, the Disney+ app will be released on November 12 in North America.