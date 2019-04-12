Where To Get The Best Coffee In Every State

“I have measured out my life in coffee spoons,” T.S. Eliot once wrote. The working person’s ambrosia is now nearly ubiquitous, and a reported 83 percent of Americans indulge in the beverage, averaging three cups a day per person.
However, some cups of joe are better than others, and Food and Wine went on a national quest to find the best coffee available in every state.
Americans’ love of coffee has turned the morning staple in a $30 billion a year industry, according to Professor Bob Thompson per USA Today.
“You could say this nation runs on two dark liquids — petroleum and coffee.”
The research took a year to complete, and the Food and Wine writers were sure to not to disclose their employer or mission so that the results were authentic. The writers were overall impressed and optimistic with all the options available to them, and had a glowing review of the process.
“Possibly for the first time ever, each state now has a modern, up-to-speed coffee roaster doing at least very promising work, so there’s that—from North Dakota to Nevada to Oklahoma to Alabama, there are so many bright, often very young people jumping into the game, a group that becomes more representative by the year.”
The guidelines were simple: the coffee shops had to be an actual coffee roaster and have been operational for at least two years. Also, the coffee aficionados were not just judging the coffee, but also the ambiance of the café, the commitment to sustainability, and the baristas and customers.
Though the Food and Wine article lists the impression notes of coffee, general experiences, and runners up, below is a short summary of places to find a great cup of joe.
Alabama: Domestique Coffee Company, Birmingham
Alaska: Uncle Leroy’s Coffee, Anchorage
Arizona: Presta Coffee Roasters, Tucson
Arkansas: Onyx Coffee Lab, Springdale
California: Coffee Manufactory, Oakland
Colorado: Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters, Lakewood
Connecticut: Giv Coffee, Canton
Delaware: Brandywine Coffee Roasters, Wilmington
Florida: King State Coffee, Tampa
Georgia: East Pole Coffee Co., Atlanta
It’s really cold outside. We’re partnering with @atlmission for a coat drive. Here’s how it works: bring in an unwanted coat by Friday, Feb. 15 and we’ll give you a free coffee. All coats will be given to the homeless in our city, whom Atlanta Mission serves daily. *** ????: @readysetfreddy
Hawaii: Kona Coffee Purveyors, Honolulu
Idaho: Neckar Coffee, Boise
Illinois: Big Shoulders Coffee, Chicago
Indiana: Tinker Coffee Co., Indianapolis
Iowa: Horizon Line Coffee, Des Moines
Kansas: PT’s Coffee, Topeka
If you’re coming to KC for #uscoffeechamps next weekend, take a short stroll down to @ptscrossroads and say hi! We’ll be offering a discount on coffee drinks to anyone wearing a Coffee Champs badge, along with a special @finca_tasta flight, fresh merch, and more goodies for y’all. See you there! ????
Kentucky: Good Folks Coffee, Louisville
Louisiana: Congregation Coffee, New Orleans
Maine: Tandem Coffee Roasters, Portland
Maryland: Thread Coffee Roasters, Baltimore
Massachusetts: Little Wolf Coffee, Ipswich
Michigan: Foster Coffee Co., Owasso
Minnesota: Wesley Andrews, Minneapolis
Mississippi: Bean Fruit Coffee, Jackson
Missouri: Monarch Coffee, Kansas City
Montana: Treeline Coffee, Bozeman
Nebraska: Archetype Coffee, Omaha
Nevada: Vesta Coffee Roasters, Las Vegas
New Hampshire: Horseshoe Cafe, Newmarket
New Jersey: Penstock Coffee Roasters, Highland Park
New Mexico: Cutbow Coffee Company, Albuquerque
New York: Sey Coffee, Brooklyn
North Carolina: Black & White Coffee Roasters, Wake Forest
North Dakota: Youngblood Coffee Roasters, Fargo
Ohio: Branch Street Coffee, Boardman
Oklahoma: Clarity Coffee/KLLR Coffee, Oklahoma City
Oregon: Good Coffee, Portland
Pennsylvania: Passenger Coffee, Lancaster
In the coming weeks, we will be announcing the relaunch of Passenger public cuppings.⠀ -⠀ Cupping is the industry standard method for tasting and evaluating multiple coffees at the same time. These monthly mini-events will be a chance to develop your coffee palate, and also a forum to ask questions about this amazing plant and the industry at large. Cuppings will be offered on a signup basis, so please keep a look out for an announcement regarding when and where to register.
Rhode Island: Bolt Coffee, Providence
South Carolina: Methodical Coffee, Greenville
South Dakota: Coffea Roasterie, Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Crema, Nashville
Texas: Greater Goods Roasting, Austin
Utah: La Barba, Salt Lake City
Vermont: Carrier Roasting Co., Northfield
Virginia: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co., Richmond
Washington: Olympia Coffee, Olympia
West Virginia: Quantum Bean Coffee, Morgantown
Wisconsin: Ruby Coffee Roasters, Nelsonville
Wyoming: Pine Coffee Supply, Pinedale