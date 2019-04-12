How Did Lala Kent’s Father Die? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Opens Up About The Tragic Loss Of Her Dad

Kent Burningham passed away one year ago.

Lala Kent tragically lost her father, Kent Burningham, before the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and during an appearance on the After Show for the Bravo series, she opened up about the way it happened.

According to a report from The Daily Dish on April 12, Kent revealed that prior to her father’s death, she received a call from her fiance, Randall Emmett, who informed her that her dad had been involved in a car accident after suffering a stroke. However, Burningham didn’t die as a result of the crash. Instead, he passed away one month later.

In the months that followed, which occurred during summer 2018, Kent said she spent her time dealing with the loss,

“My struggle [is] with the fact that my dad is just a memory now and I think that is what f**ks with me a lot,” Kent explained during her After Show appearance.

Kent’s younger brother, Easton, has also been dealing with the fallout from Burningham’s death but according to Kent, he’s matured because of it. In fact, Kent said her brother is incredible and noted that he’s stepped up as the man of the house in an effort to care for their mom.

In the year that’s followed Burningham’s death, Kent has shared a number of tributes to her father on social media, including the one seen below.

In addition to the many tributes to Burningham that have been shared by Kent, Kent’s soon-to-be-husband, Emmett, has also been vocal about his fiancee’s father and recently shared a photo of Burningham and Kent on his Instagram page.

“Today we celebrate an incredible man that I and many others were so lucky to have known and loved!” he wrote on March 27. “Happy birthday Kent, I know your looking down and taking care of us every day. I love and miss you and thank you for the love you showed me. I promise I’ll take care of Lala and love her always. We miss you always.”

While Kent and Emmett didn’t become engaged until after Burningham’s death, Emmett was able to get his blessing to marry Kent before he passed away and ultimately proposed to the reality star last September.

Kent and Emmett are planning to get married sometime next year but have not yet confirmed an exact date.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.