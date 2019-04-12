How Did Lala Kent’s Father Die? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Opens Up About The Tragic Loss Of Her Dad

Lala Kent tragically lost her father, Kent Burningham, before the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and during an appearance on the After Show for the Bravo series, she opened up about the way it happened.
According to a report from The Daily Dish on April 12, Kent revealed that prior to her father’s death, she received a call from her fiance, Randall Emmett, who informed her that her dad had been involved in a car accident after suffering a stroke. However, Burningham didn’t die as a result of the crash. Instead, he passed away one month later.
In the months that followed, which occurred during summer 2018, Kent said she spent her time dealing with the loss.
“My struggle [is] with the fact that my dad is just a memory now and I think that is what f**ks with me a lot,” Kent explained during her After Show appearance.
Kent’s younger brother, Easton, has also been dealing with the fallout from Burningham’s death but according to Kent, he’s matured because of it. In fact, Kent said her brother is incredible and noted that he’s stepped up as the man of the house in an effort to care for their mom.
In the year that’s followed Burningham’s death, Kent has shared a number of tributes to her father on social media, including the one seen below.
Tonight you will see a small part of the pain I feel since my dad passed away. I think about him every minute of everyday. I cry often. I still call his phone and leave a message. I do whatever I possibly can to feel peaceful. There is so much that I want to tell him. And even tho I know he sees me and I know he is close, the selfish part of me wants to scream and yell and say that’s not good enough. I want to see his face. I want to hear his voice. I know tonight’s episode may get more attention for my “break up” with Rand, rather than how I am dealing with the death of my father. But it’s important for me to tell anyone who is going through such devastation, this- you are not alone. Your pain is real and it is foreign. You are not judged for how you choose to seek comfort. I’ve learned that the passing of my dad will never be something that gets easier with time. My heart will never be whole again. My life will always feel emptier than before- but each day I will find new ways to cope a little better. I’ve questioned my beliefs often. I believe there is a higher power looking after me for the mere fact that I’m still breathing after such great loss. #PumpRules airs tonight at 9/8c.
In addition to the many tributes to Burningham that have been shared by Kent, Kent’s soon-to-be-husband, Emmett, has also been vocal about his fiancee’s father and recently shared a photo of Burningham and Kent on his Instagram page.
“Today we celebrate an incredible man that I and many others were so lucky to have known and loved!” he wrote on March 27. “Happy birthday Kent, I know your looking down and taking care of us every day. I love and miss you and thank you for the love you showed me. I promise I’ll take care of Lala and love her always. We miss you always.”
While Kent and Emmett didn’t become engaged until after Burningham’s death, Emmett was able to get his blessing to marry Kent before he passed away and ultimately proposed to the reality star last September.
Kent and Emmett are planning to get married sometime next year but have not yet confirmed an exact date.
To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.