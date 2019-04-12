‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Spoilers: One Cast Member Quits During The Final

A second quits due to health concerns, and a third almost succumbs as well.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds, including the season’s winner.

TJ Lavin is going to have some words for one special cast member by the time the final rolls around. The reunion for The Challenge: War of the Worlds was filmed earlier this week, with only five episodes left to go. Spoilers regarding what went down at the reunion have been spilled, with one of the biggest revelations regarding a cast member that quit during the final.

According to The Challenge’s Vevmo page, Mattie Lynn Breaux quit during the final when she decided she clearly had no way of winning the competition or even placing. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this season, eight Challenge cast members made it to the final including Mattie, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Theo Campbell, Hunter Barfield, Wes Bergmann, Georgia Harrison, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Natalie “Ninja” Duran. Rookie Turbo came out on top as the season’s big winner.

It was revealed at the reunion that Mattie quit the final because she knew she wasn’t a long distance runner, something that the two-day final relied heavily upon. The Party Down South star didn’t feel she had a chance against big wigs like Turbo, Wes, and Theo who were highly trained for a challenge based on running.

MTV

Spoilers from the reunion also revealed that Georgia had to quit the final as well, but due to medical reasons. Georgia allegedly gave it her all during the competition but had to quit due to severe dehydration. The spoiler page also noted that she passed out in an ambulance but was in third place at one point behind Wes and Theo before things took a turn for the worse.

It was also reported on the spoiler page that Hunter discussed quitting, but never actually followed through with it. The consensus among the quitters/almost-quitters was the severe nature of the final and how taxing it was on the body. At one point in time, Turbo was also seen by medics, but it was not revealed why.

Cara Maria reportedly did well in the final, but might have cost herself first place because there was a “math element.” The spoiler page didn’t reveal if there was some sort of mathematical puzzle, or if math was a running theme throughout the challenge.

The two-day final will play out in two episodes, leaving just three normal episodes of competitions left.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.