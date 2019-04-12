New Jersey Couple Admits To $4.5M Food Stamp Fraud Scheme

Ibrahim Zughbi and his wife spent four years exchanging cash for food stamp benefits at their meat market.

Ibrahim Zughbi and his wife, Miriam, of New Jersey recently admitted to being part of a massive food stamp fraud scheme during which they exchanged SNAP benefits for cash. According to USA Today, the couple confessed to exchanging over $4.5 million worth of food stamps for cash over a period of four years.

The couple owned a Jamaica Meat Market located in Paterson where they engaged in the fraudulent activities between the years of 2014 and 2018. Ibrahim had already been barred from accepting SNAP payments because he had done the same thing at a previous business he owned. So, he listed someone else as the owner of the meat market making it possible for him and his wife to utilize and abuse the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program again.

By having someone else listed as the owner of the meat market, Ibrahim’s customers were able to come in and swipe their food stamp cards as a form of payment.

According to court documents, one example of the fraud included an incident when Ibrahim’s customer would buy just $5 worth of food. He would ring the customer up for $75 worth of food, offer them some cash, and keep the extra cash for his own pocket.

USA Today confirms Ibrahim has plead guilty to fraudulent charges related to the food stamp program and money laundering. His wife Miriam plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States government using the food stamps program.

Alan Zegas – the criminal attorney representing the couple – insisted that Ibrahim and his wife were not bad people. According to the attorney the couple admits they have made a mistake and apologized for doing so.

Zegas also felt it was important to clarify the couple did not have the entire $4.5 million sitting in their bank account somewhere. The figure was the total sum of the sales price for all of the food stamp purchases that had been made during that four-year period at the meat market.

While it is unclear how much of the money the Zughbis kept for themselves, their lawyer insists it is “not close” to the total $4.5 million.

Patch reports authorities used a confidential source who proceeded to make 16 different purchases involving an exchange of food stamp benefits for cash.

Both Ibrahim and Miriam could face up to four decades behind bars as well as a fine of $500,000. Miriam is also looking at the possibility of an additional five years and a $250,000 fine for her separate conspiracy charge.

Ibrahim and Miriam Zughbi are scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 17 of this year.