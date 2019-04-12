Georgia Fowler Goes Pantsless In The Desert For Sexy New Instagram Snap

Georgia Fowler has been turning up the heat on her Instagram account recently, and did just that in her latest snap — one that certainly did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret model sizzled in a sexy, skin-baring ensemble for her newest post.

The 26-year-old was captured striking a pose in the desert, the cloudless blue sky providing a beautiful background for her, in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed. The image was uploaded on Thursday, April 11. Georgia sported an eclectic ensemble in the photo, one that showed off her unique fashion sense as well as her incredible bikini body.

The Kiwi beauty rocked a chunky and bold patterned sweater as part of the ensemble, pushing the sleeves up to her elbows to show off the slew of watches and bracelets that adorned her wrist. While the garment may seem like an odd choice for the notoriously scorching hot setting of the snap, Georgia’s lower half was certainly dressed appropriately for the dry heat.

The model opted to forgo pants, instead wearing a bright blue set of bikini bottoms. She had another high-waisted neon green pair of bottoms barely peeking out underneath, both of which did nothing but favors for her figure. The number sat low on her hips to highlight her curves, and put her incredible toned legs on display. Georgia also sported a pair of bright yellow boots as she trekked through the white sand.

To accentuate her trim waist, the bombshell added not one, but two fanny packs. She also wore a blue scarf around her neck to protect it from the sun’s golden rays. The model also had a pair of polarized ski goggles with her, likely in place of a pair of sunglasses. As for her brown tresses, Georgia styled them in a high ponytail that was securely fastened with a trendy, bright green scrunchie. This kept her locks from covering her minimal makeup look, one that let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty went wild for her new post. At the time of this writing, the share has racked up more than 12,000 likes in short order. Dozens of her 884,000 followers flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner on her jaw-dropping display.

The steamy shot appeared to be from a past photo shoot she did with Elle Magazine for its September 2018 issue, an issue which saw the model showing off her incredible figure for the camera in a number of unique ensembles. Her trip down memory lane may be a sign that she has made her way back to the desert, possibly for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival that is taking place in Indio, California, this weekend.