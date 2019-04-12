Martha Stewart Comments On College Admissions Scandal: ‘It’s Embarrassing And Horrifying’

As the college admissions scandal continues to unfold, Martha Stewart can’t help but feel sympathetic for Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, and the other parents involved. The chef shared her thoughts on Huffman’s public apology for her role in the conspiracy during The Hollywood Reporter‘s 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media gala event at The Pool in New York City on Thursday evening. Stewart admitted that although the situation is “embarrassing,” she is sure that the Desperate Housewives actress will be able to recover her career in the future.

“It’s just embarrassing for a family to go through what they’re going through and horrifying that it even occurred,” Stewart told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a sad thing.”

In March, Huffman and her husband William H. Macy were accused of disguising a $15,000 bribe as a charitable donation in order to have their daughter cheat on a college entrance exam. The operation, led by California man Rick Singer, allowed test proctors to take exams in place of the students, advise the students on the correct answers, or change the students’ exam answers later.

The actress and her husband are just two of 50 individuals accused of crimes of a similar nature.

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Monday. The actress gave a public apology for her actions in her official statement.

13 wealthy parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, and one coach will plead guilty to using bribery and other forms of fraud as part of the college admissions scandal, federal prosecutors say https://t.co/mDCxazbD4i pic.twitter.com/677nzT5wwF — CNN (@CNN) April 8, 2019

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” Huffman said, according to CNN. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman is set to appear in Boston’s federal court next month to plead guilty in the bribery scam. Prosecutors have reportedly said they will seek a prison sentence between four and 10 months.

Stewart said on Thursday that she has faith in Huffman’s ability to rebuild her career when the scandal is finally behind her. The 77-year-old cookbook author has already done it herself, having served prison time in 2004 for lying to investigators about a stock sale.

Back in 2017, Stewart opened up to Today about her prison sentence, explaining that it was “horrifying.”

“No one should have to go through that. It’s a very, very awful thing,” she said at the time.