Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Curvy Derriere In Sexy Pink Thong Bikini

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family may be back from their tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos but that hasn’t stopped the reality star from continuing to share photos from the trip.

Last week, Kim’s 3 million-plus Instagram followers were treated to plenty of bikini snaps from the Don’t Be Tardy star and her two eldest daughters — Brielle and Ariana. And last night, Zolciak once again took to her Instagram account to share a bikini-clad photo with her followers in order to promote 310 Nutrition shakes.

In the sexy photo, the mother of six stands on the beach and rocks a floppy hat that covers her whole entire face. Just behind her is the tropical blue waters of the Caribbean and her amazing figure is on display. Biermann looks absolutely stunning in a sexy pink bikini that leaves very little to the imagination, showing off Kim’s amazing booty in thonged bottoms.

The post has earned the 40-year-old a ton of attention already with over 35,000 likes in addition to 600 comments and growing by the minute. While some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing her body looks, countless others commented on the post to ask her where she got her barely-there bikini. Of course, a few others couldn’t believe that Kim still looks so good at the age of 40.

“You have an amazing figure!!!!” one follower wrote.

“The best bootie ever. Jlo’s doesn’t even compare. Flawless.”

“Not only do you rock a stellar body you have the best swimsuits Kim,” another fan gushed.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the reality star was at it again, showing off her figure in yet another bikini. In the sexy snapshot, Biermann stands on the beach — just in front of the ocean water — as she looks off into the distance. Like one of her previous photos, the 40-year-old wears a white towel on her head, along with a big pair of gold hoop earrings. She holds a glass of wine in her hand and Kim’s amazing body is fully on display while she appeared to be nude in the image as her leopard bikini was barely even visible.

It’s easy to gather that Kim is confident in her own skin, and she has no problem showing off her figure in a swimsuit or some sort of other sexy ensemble. And Kim recently shared an Instagram post that gave fans a little bit of info on how she keeps her body looking so banging.

“Fun Facts: I run 3-4 miles 5x a week I have ALWAYS loved to run. I don’t eat red meat or pork NEVER have. I’m 5’8 [sic]! From the time I get up to the time I go to bed.. I rarely sit down. I hate breakfast but drink @310nutrition shakes in place of it,” she wrote in the post.

Looking good, Kim!