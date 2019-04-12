Stacey Abrams Says ‘Winning America’ Is Key To Success For 2020 Presidential Candidates

She made the comments during the Women in the World Summit.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams suggests that the key to success for 2020 presidential candidates isn’t beating President Donald Trump, but “winning America.” She made the comment during the Women in the World Summit, a conference in New York City that gathers some of the most influential women across politics, business, and technology in the region.

Although Abrams dodged questions about a 2020 run herself, she claims that she is giving “careful consideration” to a future Senate run, per NBC News.

“I respect most of the folks running for president. I want to see if their approach to this campaign — this fight for the soul of our country — if they’re going to approach it in a way that will actually yield the results we need.”

She also rejected the idea that the Democratic Party is shifting too far to the left, suggesting that healthcare is a “human idea” instead of a strictly liberal idea.

“Making enough money to take care of your family, these are not leftist ideas. These are progressive ideas … we have to stop buying into this notion that because it is different from now, it is somehow normatively outside of the box.”

Later in the summit, former national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice announced that she would not run for Senate 2020 to take on Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine. Although she expressed disappointment in Collins voting for Brett Kavanaugh to confirm him to the U.S. Supreme Court in the wake of allegations of sexual assault, she claims that it’s not the right time to challenge her.

The summit ended with experts in the field of artificial intelligence discussing the benefits and dangers of technology, as well as the value of maintaining diversity in the workforce.

Abrams’ 2018 campaign for Governor of Georgia, which raised more than 27 million dollars, is currently under investigation. According to WJBF, the State Ethics Commission is planning to subpoena bank records from her campaign, as well as groups that raised money for it; her nonprofit may also face IRS tax violations.

As of now, the nature of the complaints against Abrams is not known, but Governing reports that more than a dozen “independent” groups were created in Georgia to donate to Abrams’ campaign. Not only that, but most of these groups received funds from donors outside of the state. According to former Douglas County prosecutor David Emadi, the filings from all of the other mayoral candidates are also under investigation.