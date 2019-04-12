Original Supermodel Helena Christensen, 50, Flaunts Major Cleavage In Revealing Swimsuit

She is the owner of a pretty amazing age-defying physique, so it’s no surprise that Helena Christensen wants to showcase her looks as much as possible.

The iconic supermodel flaunted her ample cleavage and incredible hourglass figure on Instagram on Thursday. She posted a super sexy photo of herself having a great time during her beach vacation in Puerto Rico. Helena, 50, put on a racy display in a daring semi-sheer neon green swimsuit with lace details — and a plunging neckline — as she posed next to a tree on an idyllic Puerto Rican beach.

The model — who belonged to the original 1990s group of supermodels alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Claudia Schiffer, among others — took to her social media page to share a few snaps from her sun-soaked escapade. A particularly impressive shot is offered up wherein she’s seen striking a playful pose while swinging from a big tree branch. In that image, Helena flaunted her long, toned pins and perky derriere.

The Danish beauty also showed off some sideboob in the risque swimsuit that belongs to fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata Swim. In another snap, Helena posed for a sultry selfie in bed next to her laptop, showing off her gorgeous blue eyes and pretty freckles in a natural look, complete with some black mascara. She let her long brunette tresses cascade loosely down her shoulders in a messy style, and pouted with her full lips while gazing straight into the camera.

For the third photo, she put her best modeling skills to work as she sat on a tree branch, surrounded by the incredible tropical landscape. In the caption, she revealed that she spent part of her day hanging out on the beach before working for a while in her room, only to return to the beach again. According to her, it was a great day, which none of her fans doubted.

The series of pictures garnered 9,000 likes and almost 200 comments in just a few hours. Comments came from Emily Ratajkowski, who left her a red heart emoji in the comments section, as well as from actress Kate Bosworth, who jokingly chimed in with a “STOP.”

“Looks lovely,” one of her 507,000 followers wrote, while another one said, “You are a goddess!!!!” Another online user commented on her striking facial features, gushing that “Those eyes are still as mesmerizing as ever!” As per The Daily Mail, the model, whose career took off when she won the Miss Universe Denmark title in 1986, had also posted another racy photo of her Puerto Rico vacation just a day earlier. In that share, she showed off her perky booty while rocking a strapless swimsuit.