Nina Dobrev Stuns In Plunging Yellow Dress On Instagram

Nina Dobrev was recently featured in the digital fashion and lifestyle magazine Story + Rain, sneak peeks of which the actress wants her Instagram fans to see. On Friday, the Vampires Diaries star took to the popular social media platform to share a few photos from the shoot, including a stunning snap of herself lying back inside a vintage car while donning a dreamy yellow dress that highly flatters her figure.

In the photo in question, the Fam star leaning back against a turquoise leathered seat in a contrasting mustard dress featuring embroidered white dots. The dress is made of a thicker fabric with a sheer tulle over it that creates a gorgeous texture. In addition, its low-cut neckline enhances and helps draw attention to Dobrev’s cleavage, flattering her overall figure. As suggested by the tag she included with her post, her dress is courtesy of Brock Collection.

Dobrev, 30, teamed her dress with a stylish unbuttoned shirt in light blue with beige vertical stripes and yellow flowers spread across in a palette that matches the tone of the dress. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress is posing with one leg up the seat and her left arm behind her head, as she shoots a defiant yet sexy look at the camera.

Dobrev is wearing a touch of eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, as well as some mascara, which makes the deep brown of her eyes stand out. To finish it off, she wore a bright red shade on her lips that adds an extra ounce of defiance to the photo. Her brunette hair is in a soft middle part and down in large loose waves that cascade freely onto her shoulders.

The post, which Dobrev shared with her 17.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 320,000 likes and over 1,800 comments within just about an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the actress took to the comments section to congratulate her for the gorgeous photo shoot and to praise her overall beauty.

“30 NEVER looked so good,” one user wrote.

“Put some of these pics on your profile picture, slaaay queen,” another one chimed in.

Dobrev recently shared her skincare routine, which includes a few surprisingly inexpensive, drugstore products, and others that cost a whole lot more, as Allure noted. She likes Simple Dual Effect Eye Make-Up Remover to take off all of the stubborn eye makeup before moving onto the creams and serums, which range from $70 t0 upwards to $400 specimens, the report continued.