The One Baby Name Kim Kardashian Won’t Be Picking

The mania is fast-approaching. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is due in May 2019. The internet will likely break the minute that child is born.

April 12, 2019 brings fresh news. It isn’t a baby name that the KKW Beauty founder has settled on. Rather, it’s one that she’s ruling out. The Evening Standard has been covering the couple’s recent grilling from Vogue – the magazine recently knocked on Kim and Kanye’s door for their 73, quick-fire questions. Footage from the interview was posted to Kim’s Instagram stories on April 11. It showed Kim and Kanye sharing their thoughts on parenthood overall, but the baby name info is hot off the press.

“Saint wants to name him Sainty two. He will definitely not have another direction [name].”

Kim and Kanye famously opted for a “direction” name with their first-born daughter, North West. To be fair, the couple didn’t exactly go conventional when it came to naming their two further children. Their son is named Saint West. In 2018, North and Saint were joined by a third sibling, Chicago. Little is known about the upcoming fourth baby aside from its gender – Kim confirmed a “male embryo” being used for her surrogate, E Online reported earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time Kim has ruled out direction names. In the run-up to Saint’s arrival, Kim appeared on The Ellen Show, per LA Times.

“I don’t think we’ll go another direction. It’s definitely not South. Every time someone says South, I just wanna roll my eyes.”

Most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan seem to have opted for somewhat-unusual baby names. In 2018, Kylie Jenner named her daughter Stormi Webster. Khloe Kardashian chose True. Rob Kardashian’s daughter is named Dream. Kourtney Kardashian may have gone a touch more conventional with Penelope, Mason, and Reign, but the latter of three is anything but ordinary.

The Kardashian-Jenners also appear to have a remarkable ability to keep their kids front-page news. Whether it’s social media photos, magazine shoots, or North West walking her first runway show at the age of five, these celebrity children aren’t living in the shadow. Kim recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Kourtney and their daughters. The post showed North and her cousin, Penelope preparing for a return back to school. As The Inquisitr reports though, Kourtney came under fire for sending her daughter to school in $400 Gucci shoes.

For the time being, it’s a ticking clock. The arrival of the fourth Kardashian child is imminent. The only confirmation as of April 12 is that Kim won’t be picking a direction name.