Khloe Kardashian Worried Tristan Thompson Will Ruin True’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian is said to be worried sick that her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, could ruin their daughter True’s first birthday party.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has no idea whether or not Tristan Thompson will show up at little True’s birthday bash, but he has been invited.

“Khloe fears Tristan may somehow ruin True’s first birthday. Watching her little girl grow up so fast is already causing a lot of anxiety for Khloe, and adding Tristan into the picture is only making things worse,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe has no idea if he will show up, even though he said he would be there. This day is supposed to be about True, and Khloe is a nervous wreck over how she or her protective family will handle Tristan’s presence at the party if he decides to show up. Khloe is bracing for the worst while hoping for the best,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Tristan has jetted off to Canada following the end of his NBA season. Sources tell the site that Thompson felt like he needed to get some rest and relaxation, as well as reconnect with those close to him.

The insider adds that Tristan knows Khloe is taking good care of his daughter, and that is main priority at the moment is taking some time to take care of himself first.

Another source went on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian has stopped putting pressure on Tristan Thompson to be more involved in their daughter’s life, because she’s accepted the fact that the basketball player is never going to make them a priority.

As many fans know, Tristan has another child, an older son named Prince, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Some fans have criticized Thompson for not spending more time with his son in the past, and it seems that he may also be lacking in seeing his daughter as well.

Both True and Prince live with their mothers in L.A., where Tristan usually resides for the summer. However, it remains to be seen if Thompson will move back following his split with Kardashian, or if he’ll even attend little True’s birthday party out of fear of being around Khloe’s entire famous family.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic break up when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.