‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Emme Rylan’s Exit Is A Short-Term One, Lulu’s Return Won’t Take Long

This week, the General Hospital character of Lulu Spencer Falconeri decided that she needed to leave Port Charles for a bit. In the wake of the attack she endured at Ryan’s hand, and Dante’s complicated return and quick exit, Lulu was falling apart and her mother Laura suggested she head to Paris to recoup. Some fans worried that this meant actress Emme Rylan might be leaving for good or departing for a lengthy amount of time. Luckily, it doesn’t look as if that’s the case.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Rylan signed a new contract not long ago that keeps her in the role of Lulu for several more years. Unfortunately, actor Dominic Zamprogna, who has played Dante Falconeri, isn’t interested in a long-term return. The door was left open for him to come back for short storylines here and there, and as The Inquisitr noted, he seems interested in continuing to do that.

When Lulu decided in a recent episode of General Hospital that she would take Rocco and head to Paris for a while, fans started to speculate about this departure. Some voiced concern that this might be a lengthy exit. Others speculated that Rylan might be taking time off to spend with family.

Emme has previously explained via Instagram and her other social media pages that her sister Lara was diagnosed last October with stage 4 metastatic cancer. Rylan shared a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Lara in hopes that she could stay in her home on the East Coast.

Given this situation with Emme’s sister Lara, some General Hospital fans thought that the actress might have asked for a temporary departure from the show so that she could go spend time with her sister. While Rylan surely has been in close touch with her loved ones through this, and spending time with them as she can, it doesn’t look as if that was necessarily what drove this temporary departure.

Rylan’s Instagram page has shown that in recent weeks, her family adopted a puppy and moved to a smaller house. The General Hospital star, her husband, and their three children also battled some rounds of illness and it looks like just on a personal level, things have been rather hectic. It looks like Emme just used her time away from the set to manage all that her family had going on during this move.

As of earlier this week, it would appear that Rylan is back filming again. She and her co-star Kirsten Storms (Maxie) are long-time besties and Emme shared a shot on Instagram of the two together in Kirsten’s dressing room.

Not only does that imply that Emme is filming scenes now that will air in mid-May, the latest General Hospital spoilers via SheKnows Soaps signal that she’ll have scenes airing later this month. During the episode airing on Wednesday, April 24, Lulu will be eager to help someone in some way. In addition, she’ll be surprising Peter during the show on Thursday, April 25.

Peter suggested that Lulu write a book detailing her recent experiences and it sounds as if she’ll soon return to Port Charles with a passion for staying busy. It will surely be a while before Lulu is ready for a romance, and there are no obvious candidates for that yet. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Lulu’s getaway to Paris won’t last all that long and that fans have some great stuff to look forward to from Emme Rylan in the weeks ahead.