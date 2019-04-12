Princess Diana Biographer Claims Prince Charles Dropped This Bombshell After Prince William Birth

A new report from Express alleges that a biographer for Princess Diana claims Prince Charles dropped a bombshell statement to his wife shortly after the birth of Prince William and while she was pregnant with Prince Harry.

Royal author Penny Junor reported in her 2017 biography “The Duchess: The Untold Story” that Charles, angry after an event with pals including Charles’ cousin Norton Knatchbull, Lord Romsey, and his wife Penelope, told Diana he should have never married her.

The royal couple was married less than five years at that time.

“The Romseys were among the last to go, even though the couple had stayed at their holiday home in Eleuthera when Diana was pregnant,” noted Junor in the book. “When the princess threw an ornament at him in the midst of yet another screaming match, the prince finally lost his cool and said, ‘I should have listened to Norton. He said I should never have married you.'”

Junor revealed that the trouble between the couple began as early as during their engagement but came to a head on their honeymoon. Princess Diana allegedly wanted to spend their time together as a way to really get to know her husband, whom she became engaged to and married after a quick courtship.

Charles, on the other hand, was more interested in pursuing his own interests on their trip and wanted the couple to read books written by philosophers and discuss them together at dinner revealed Andrew Morton in the book Diana Her True Story.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry in the years 1982 and 1984.

The couple would play out the latter part of their marriage in the media when it was revealed that secret recordings were made between Prince Charles and his mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles which the British press dubbed “Camillagate.” While there was speculation that the couple was having marriage difficulties, there was no concrete evidence as to infidelity on the Prince’s part.

The Mirror reported that Charles’ taped conversation, released shortly after he and Princess Diana announced their separation, exposed the relationship between the Prince and his then-mistress, who at the time was married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles.

Charles admitted in the tapes, regarding their romantic entanglement that he needed his mistress “several times a week.” Charles also noted that he “loved her” amongst other statements that were quite naughty for the upper crust family to be caught on tape stating.

Diana would later remark in an interview with Panorama’s Martin Bashir that she knew that her marriage was “a bit crowded” because there were “three of them” in it. The three included herself, Parker Bowles and Prince Charles.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce would be finalized in 1996. One year later, Princess Diana would die tragically in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.