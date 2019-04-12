Iskra Lawrence Poses In Several Teeny Bikinis In Maldives Getaway

Instagram star Iskra Lawrence, who boasts nearly 4.5 million followers, was quick to share some snaps from her stunning tropical holiday. The British beauty was vacationing in the Maldives with family and friends. Though some pictures were of the idyllic surroundings, many were of the body positive model flaunting her curves at the beach.

Most of the bikinis Iskra wore were by the brand Aerie, for which she is a model. Lawrence has long been affiliated with the brand, and is named their “original role model” on the Aerie website, where her page is full of uplifting quotes about beauty and self.

“You are unique, you are different, and that’s your strength. That’s your superpower.”

The model added that her favorite way to treat herself was with “lots of happiness and laughter” and the best way to treat others was by “[building] others up and [showing] them they are special and loved.” Lawrence also shared her words to live by.

“You are enough.”

The 28-year-old plus-size model is one of the few who is willing to tackle traditional standards of body image, as a size 12. However, Lawrence has pushed back against the stigma of clothing sizes.

“I’ve never defined myself by size,” Iskra said, per Revelist. “I have always said, ‘I’m Iskra.'”

The first picture Iskra shared of her vacation was one of her walking along the beach at sunrise. The model is wearing a cropped grey t-shirt with a matching maxi skirt.

Next, the plus-size model took a picture where she perched on the ledge of a pool in a revealing black bikini. Lawrence looks out over a stunning view of the ocean, and sports loose waves and a flower in her hair.

The model was sure to again address body positivity, by writing “celluLIT” in her caption. The picture got over 373,000 likes and nearly 2,500 comments.

“Mermaid of the Maldives out here killing the game,” Robbie Tripp, an author and TedTalk veteran replied, with the smiling face and celebrating hands emojis.

Lawrence then posted a video of herself in the water with fellow plus size model and best friend Natalie Gage.

The second to last bikini pic was one of Lawrence in a pink underwire two piece swimsuit.

The final swim shot posted was one in a fashionable neon yellow bikini, complete with a side braid and hibiscus flower.

In her caption, she thanks Eliyz Gallery for the wonderful trip. Eliyz Gallery is as a photography ambassador of the Maldives.