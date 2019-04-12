Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Shows Off Incredible Figure In Miniskirt And Crop Top

Like thousands of other influencers and models, Danielle Knudson headed off to the desert in California for the famed Coachella Music Festival.

As fans know, Coachella is just as much about the fashion as it is about the music, and Knudson dropped by White Fox boutique to get some of her festival looks. In a photo posted to her Instagram account yesterday, the lingerie model poses with two pals in front of the White Fox boutique sign, as well as a wide array of cactuses.

In the photo, Knudson appears on the far left and looks dressed to impress in a white miniskirt with a matching white crop top. The skirt fully shows off Danielle’s long and lean legs and she wears a cute pair of brown heels on her feet. On top, Knudson shows off a little bit of her toned midriff.

The 29-year-old finishes off her look with a black leather jacket that’s draped over her shoulders, as well as a gold watch and matching bracelet. Per usual, the stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and straight and looks absolutely stunning. Her pals also look like fashionistas in the photo, with her brunette friend rocking a sporty and multi-colored track jacket and a pair of leggings that show off her abs.

Knudson’s blonde friend on the far right also looks stunning in a black leather jacket, along with a pair of light denim and high-waisted jeans. She wears her long blonde locks in a side ponytail and completes the look with a pair of white heeled boots.

It comes as no surprise that Knudson’s followers have given the photo plenty of attention, with over 3,800 likes, in addition to 35-plus comments. Many followers took to the post to let Danielle know that they’re jealous that she is at Coachella, while countless others told her that she looks incredible in the snapshot.

“Hottiee…Stunning Babe..” said one commenter.

“Ohhhhhh….wow. Nice picture Danielle. Thanks for sharing this,” another commented.

“You look stunning girls,” one more chimed in.

Knudson has posed for a number of big names, including Guess Jeans and Sports Illustrated. But the beauty recently sat down with Maxim, where she chatted about her modeling career, as well as a number of other topics. One of the questions that she answered was what she envisions for her ideal date.

“Something intimate, a romantic dinner and drinks if we are starting to get to know one another,” she said. “Later on in relationships, I think it’s up to both people to come up with creative and fun activities that you know the other person would love.”

Seems like Danielle is the perfect catch!