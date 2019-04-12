Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Jason Tartick Gave Her The ‘Best Orgasm Of Her Life’

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her beau, Jason Tartick, have been dating for several months now and the reality star isn’t holding back while talking about their hot and heavy relationship. According to Us Weekly, Kaitlyn revealed some seriously intimate details on her podcast Off the Vine this week, and it’s shocking, to say the least.

Kaitlyn went into every down and dirty detail about their early relationship, and if you aren’t prepared for too much information, stop reading now.

The former Bachelorette says that when the two started hooking up, there was a lot of tension building up, so when they met up, they instantly went at each other. The only problem is, Kaitlyn was on her period. Instead of calling it quits for a few days, the two settled on a workaround that convinced Kaitlyn that Jason was the one.

“I was on my period. This is a natural thing for women. We don’t have to act like it’s weird. We all get our periods. Doesn’t have to be a weird thing that we all ignore,” Kaitlyn said on the show. “So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.’ So we did. Literally I have pants on. Like, we were fully clothed.”

While the over-the-pants action was good, she says, it wasn’t until Jason noticed she had something in her nose that she knew this was the relationship for her.

“In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm,” she revealed. “So yeah, it was good. I mean, dry humping will get you if it’s been a while. Then he looks at me after and goes, ‘Aw, you’ve got a booger.'”

Bristowe said that was the point where she knew it was meant to be between them. Not only was he willing to be playful with her, but he also gave her the best orgasm she’s ever had, she said.

Kaitlyn also opened up about her break-up with ex-fiance Shawn Booth on the Raw Beauty Talks podcast in March. The two got engaged while appearing on The Bachelorette’s 11th season but called it quits in November last year. She says that she felt unloved and alone. The pair grew apart and she started to feel like they were just friends and not partners. So they went their separate ways, but it all worked out for the best. She and Jason joke about the future and talk about getting married on the podcast, so who knows what is in store.