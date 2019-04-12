Madonna Fans And Activists Attack Her For Scheduled Israel Show

Madonna might be the queen of pop but that doesn’t mean her fans won’t try and get her to boycott events they don’t think she should perform at.

The Inquisitr recently announced that she is scheduled to play the Eurovision Song Contest next month in Tel Aviv. She will be reaching an audience of over 180 million and is said to be performing two songs at the contest.

Fans took to social media to try to make her reconsider her decision. Music News has reported some of the tweets she received.

“Dear @Madonna, In 2014 you tweeted support for Palestinian children as they were being bombed Will you act now for Palestinian children by canceling your performance at Eurovision in Israel (sic)?” one user said.

“Dear @Madonna, Open Your Heart to the Palestinian people in Gaza. Don’t Support the CHILDREN’S KILLERS by performing at Eurovision! Please, CANCEL your performance in Israel!” another sent her.

“How could @Madonna even think about performing at the Eurovision Song Contest. Just last year alone Israel murdered 300+ unarmed civilians in Gaza, many were children. Shame on you!!”

She has not yet responded to the backlash. It has been said that she will be paid $1 million by an Israeli businessman for her two-song performance.

In 2012, she launched her huge “MDNA Tour” in Tel Aviv. The tour grossed in over $300 million from a total of 88 shows.

Madonna has been teasing new music on her Instagram page for a while now and was spotted filming a music video in Portugal toward the end of last month, so this might be perfect timing for the star launch her new project.

There’s no word on when Madonna’s new album will be released, but Latin hitmaker Maluma revealed to E! News that he had been working on new music with her. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear.

Madonna’s last release, Rebel Heart, was her 13th studio album. The album topped the charts in Australia while peaking at No. 2 in the U.K. and the U.S. The album contained collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Mike Tyson, and Nas.

To support the album, she embarked on a world tour with the same name. It went across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. In total, she performed 82 shows which grossed $169.8 million.

Madonna burst onto the music scene in 1983 with her self-titled album. Since then, she has released many iconic records that have sold in their millions — Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like A Prayer, Ray Of Light, Music, and Confessions On A Dancefloor to name a few.

Her signature singles — “Holiday,” “Like A Virgin,” “Into The Groove,” “Material Girl,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Vogue,” “Frozen” — have influenced a generation of pop stars and entertainers.