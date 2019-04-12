NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Al Horford For Draymond Green Next Summer, ‘The Ringer’s Bill Simmons Suggests

Will the Warriors consider trading Draymond Green in the 2019 NBA offseason?

Despite the improvements made by several title contenders, the Golden State Warriors will still be entering the NBA Playoffs 2019 as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, when the 2018-19 NBA season is officially over, the Warriors will be needing to make tough decisions regarding some of their core players. Klay Thompson may have already expressed his desire to re-sign with the Warriors, but Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins are highly expected to entertain offers from other NBA teams in the 2019 NBA free agency period.

The Warriors’ offseason will likely focus on bringing their own incoming free agents back, but there are growing speculations that they may also consider engaging in a blockbuster deal next summer. In a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated and Bill Simmons of The Ringer discussed a potential trade involving Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

Mannix asked Simmons what type of trade asset the Warriors could possibly get by trading Green. Simmons suggested that the Warriors may consider sending Green to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Al Horford.

“One of the better fake trades out there is Draymond for Al Horford straight-up, where they took a little extra money and they’d have to throw in a contract,” Simmons said, as quoted by Metro USA. “But would that be appealing for both sides? Celtics getting Draymond, saving some money. God knows what their plans are this summer.”

The deal could potentially be a good one for the Warriors, especially if they have no intention of giving Draymond Green a massive contract extension next summer. Al Horford may be older, but he can replicate Green’s performance on both ends of the floor. Like Green, Horford is also an incredible defender, rebounder, and facilitator, and can shoot the ball from beyond the arc. This season, the 32-year-old center is averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 53.5 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three-point range.

Green will be an intriguing acquisition for the Celtics. Having another player who is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group could help the Celtics convince Anthony Davis to stay long-term in Boston if ever they succeed in acquiring him from the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. However, Mannix believes that Al Horford is too important for the Celtics to trade even for a player like Green.

“I couldn’t imagine Boston doing it.,” Mannix said. “Horford’s so important to them. I’m around that team a lot. Horford is like the one sane voice all the time.”