Victoria’s Secret Model Kelsey Merritt Stuns In Tiny Black Bikini And Sexy Leopard Sarong

In case you didn’t know — model Kelsey Merritt is on vacation and she’s been sharing a ton of bikini-clad photos.

The brown-haired bombshell is currently soaking up the sun in the Philippines and she appears to be having a great time on the tropical getaway. In her most recent photo, the 22-year-old stands in front of an adorable little bungalow and pool at her hotel, Nay Palad Hideaway. The picturesque hotel is also surrounded by palm trees and it’s giving everyone a little bit of vacation envy.

Kelsey appears front and center in the photo — posing for the camera like she does so very well. The model wears her long, dark locks down and at her side and still looks stunning without a stitch of makeup. On top, the stunner dons a tiny black bikini that barely even covers her chest and on bottom, she rocks a skin-tight and sexy leopard print sarong.

To complete her beachside look, she sports a little bracelet as well as a silver chained necklace. Of course, she also goes barefoot in the photo and it looks like she may be taking another dip in the pool very soon. Within just a few hours of the post going live, Merritt has already earned a ton of attention with over 92,000 likes in addition to 160 plus comments.

While some fans took to the post to let Kelsey know how beautiful she looks, others told her that she is their favorite model in the world. Of course, some other fans commented on the post to let her know that they’re very jealous of Merritt’s vacation and others simply commented with emojis.

“Absolutely Gorgeous and Stunning Sexy,” one follower commented.

“You are really so stunning!”

“Sad to hear that they “Victoria secret” are closing some of their stores world wide. Just when you got in now this will happen, can’t they just drop their prices and keep their stores open,” another asked.

As The Inquisitr shared a few days ago, the Filipino-American model once again stunned fans with one of her vacation photos but this time she was rocking a barely there leopard print bikini that certainly wowed her 1 million plus followers. The model tagged this particular photo in Siargao Island, the Philippines and she looks incredibly happy as she’s smiling from ear to ear. Once again, Merritt showed her natural beauty by going makeup free for the snapshot and wearing her long, dark locks in a high ponytail.

It’s easy to see why Kelsey is one of the hottest models on the planet.